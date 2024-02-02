The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Net Asset Value Publication During Lunar New Year

News provided by

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 09:42 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), announced today that, due to the closing of the Taiwan market during the Lunar New Year, the Fund will begin to calculate its net asset value on February 6, 2024 and will continue to do so through February 14, 2024 based on its portfolio holdings and the prices thereof as at the close of trading on February 5, 2024, being the last trading date for the Taiwan Stock Exchange ("TSE") prior to the Lunar New Year, as adjusted for changes in the currency exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Taiwan dollar.  The TSE will re-open on February 15, 2024.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

he Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November...

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

The Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") has declared a long term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.4365...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.