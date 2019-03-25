The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Mar 25, 2019

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period March 18, 2019 through March 22, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 11,515 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date             

Shares Repurchased

March 18, 2019

2,336

March 19, 2019

3,215

March 20, 2019

2,500

March 21, 2019

1,363

March 22, 2019

2,101

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

