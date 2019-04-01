The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period March 25, 2019 through March 29, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 13,101 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased March 25, 2019 2,829 March 26, 2019 3,500 March 27, 2019 600 March 28, 2019 2,772 March 29, 2019 3,400

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

