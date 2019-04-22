The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

News provided by

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Apr 22, 2019, 09:19 ET

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period April 15, 2019 through April 19, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 27,592 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date

Shares Repurchased

April 15, 2019

April 16, 2019

April 17, 2019

April 18, 2019

20,000

2,244

2,800

2,548

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thetaiwanfund.com

Also from this source

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Selection of New Investment...

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Net Asset Value Publication...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

News provided by

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Apr 22, 2019, 09:19 ET