The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period April 22, 2019 through April 26, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 28,588 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date

Shares Repurchased April 23, 2019 April 25, 2019 April 26, 2019

20,000 4,185 4,403

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

