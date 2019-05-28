The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

May 28, 2019, 14:43 ET

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period May 20, 2019 through May 24, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 17,221 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date

Shares Repurchased

May 21, 2019

May 22, 2019

May 23, 2019

May 24, 2019

 

513

3,354

3,354

10,000

 

Please note that beginning on June 3, 2019, the Fund will announce weekly share repurchases only by posting a notification on its website.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

