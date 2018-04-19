The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

Director Votes Cast for Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby 6,783,525 516,353 Shelley E. Rigger 6,720,604 579,274 Anthony S. Clark 6,730,025 569,854 Thomas G. Kamp 6,722,434 577,445 Warren J. Olsen 6,730,039 569,839



Anthony Kai Yiu Lo, a Director on the Board, chose not to stand for re-election.



The stockholders of the Fund also voted to amend the Fund's by-laws to remove a fundamental policy that restricts the Fund from investing more than 10% of the Fund's total assets (taken at current value) in a single issuer. The Fund reported that 78.25% of the Fund's outstanding shares voted in favor of amending the Fund's by-laws.

For Against Abstain Non-votes 6,394,689 294,923 1,784 608,483

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to amend the Fund's by-laws to amend a fundamental policy to require the Fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets (taken at current value) in the semi-conductor industry. The Fund reported that 78.38% of the Fund's outstanding shares voted in favor of amending the Fund's by-laws.

For Against Abstain Non-votes 6,405,227 279,845 6,324 608,483

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

