The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 17, 2018 and adjourned to April 18, 2018 (the "Meeting"). The Fund's stockholders elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2019.
|
Director
|
Votes Cast for
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
William C. Kirby
|
6,783,525
|
516,353
|
Shelley E. Rigger
|
6,720,604
|
579,274
|
Anthony S. Clark
|
6,730,025
|
569,854
|
Thomas G. Kamp
|
6,722,434
|
577,445
|
Warren J. Olsen
|
6,730,039
|
569,839
|
Anthony Kai Yiu Lo, a Director on the Board, chose not to stand for re-election.
The stockholders of the Fund also voted to amend the Fund's by-laws to remove a fundamental policy that restricts the Fund from investing more than 10% of the Fund's total assets (taken at current value) in a single issuer. The Fund reported that 78.25% of the Fund's outstanding shares voted in favor of amending the Fund's by-laws.
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Non-votes
|
6,394,689
|
294,923
|
1,784
|
608,483
The stockholders of the Fund also voted to amend the Fund's by-laws to amend a fundamental policy to require the Fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets (taken at current value) in the semi-conductor industry. The Fund reported that 78.38% of the Fund's outstanding shares voted in favor of amending the Fund's by-laws.
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Non-votes
|
6,405,227
|
279,845
|
6,324
|
608,483
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.
