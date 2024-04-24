The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 16, 2024. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2025.

Director Votes Cast for Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby 5,667,775 685,111 Shelley E. Rigger 5,812,512 540,374 Anthony S. Clark 5,805,836 547,050 Warren J. Olsen 5,814,611 538,275

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com

