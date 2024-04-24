The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Apr 24, 2024, 15:33 ET

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 16, 2024. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2025.

Director                                             

Votes Cast for                       

Votes Against/Withheld

William C. Kirby                                 

5,667,775

685,111

Shelley E. Rigger                               

5,812,512

540,374

Anthony S. Clark                               

5,805,836

547,050

Warren J. Olsen                                   

5,814,611

538,275

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

