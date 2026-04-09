The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

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The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Apr 09, 2026, 15:22 ET

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 07, 2026. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors: William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, and Warren J. Olsen for one-year terms, expiring in 2027.

Director

Votes Cast for                    

Votes Against/Withheld

William C. Kirby

4,619,222

475,364

Shelley E. Rigger                    

3,862,698

1,231,888

Anthony S. Clark

4,704,396

390,190

Warren J. Olsen

4,704,135

390,451

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve a change to the Fund's classification from a "diversified" fund to a "non-diversified" fund and to remove the Fund's fundamental policy to operate as a diversified fund.

For                  

Against               

Abstain              

Non-votes




4,341,272

332,833

18,888

401,593

The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

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