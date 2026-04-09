The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting
News provided byThe Taiwan Fund, Inc.
Apr 09, 2026, 15:22 ET
BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 07, 2026. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors: William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, and Warren J. Olsen for one-year terms, expiring in 2027.
|
Director
|
Votes Cast for
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
William C. Kirby
|
4,619,222
|
475,364
|
Shelley E. Rigger
|
3,862,698
|
1,231,888
|
Anthony S. Clark
|
4,704,396
|
390,190
|
Warren J. Olsen
|
4,704,135
|
390,451
The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve a change to the Fund's classification from a "diversified" fund to a "non-diversified" fund and to remove the Fund's fundamental policy to operate as a diversified fund.
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Non-votes
|
4,341,272
|
332,833
|
18,888
|
401,593
The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.
CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com
SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.
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