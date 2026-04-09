The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 07, 2026. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors: William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, and Warren J. Olsen for one-year terms, expiring in 2027.

Director Votes Cast for Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby 4,619,222 475,364 Shelley E. Rigger 3,862,698 1,231,888 Anthony S. Clark 4,704,396 390,190 Warren J. Olsen 4,704,135 390,451

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve a change to the Fund's classification from a "diversified" fund to a "non-diversified" fund and to remove the Fund's fundamental policy to operate as a diversified fund.

For Against Abstain Non-votes







4,341,272 332,833 18,888 401,593

The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary

1-800-426-5523

www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.