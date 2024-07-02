The Talent Studios has placed Dr. Robert Batten as the Chief Executive Officer of The Princeton Review in New York

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic 40-year-old test preparation and private tutoring business has served hundreds of millions of students in 21 countries through its four-wall instruction, digital content, and printed books. Jeremy Cohen and Serena Smith led the search assignment.

Dr. Batten joins The Princeton Review after seven years with global edtech company, Cengage Group, where he led its ed2go platform following roles within product management and strategy. Prior to that, Dr. Batten spent over six years at The Boston Consulting Group working with firm clients on transformative AI technologies, digital business commercialization, strategic business roadmaps and labor modeling and planning. He holds an undergraduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University.

In his new role at The Princeton Review, Dr. Batten will lead the iconic brand's continued digital transformation, as the company continues to invest behind improving digital instruction to bolster student learning and outcomes.

The Talent Studios (www.talentstudios.com) is the leading business-to-consumer focused retained executive search firm, working across consumer technology, digital commerce, four-wall commerce & service businesses, iconic brands, entertainment, media & content and consumer services. Its vertical focus: fashion & apparel, food & beverage, beauty & personal care, lifestyle brands, action sports, fitness/wellness, creator economy, media & content, digital and physical consumer services (healthcare, FinTech, education, two-sided Marketplaces). Its clients include: Apollo Global Management, Advent International, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, L Catterton, , Red Bull, Mattel, Disney, Burton Snowboards, Restoration Hardware, Pure Barre, TOMS Shoes, Boardriders, Aston Martin, Fanatics, Health-Ade Kombucha, SmartyPants Vitamins, Lulus.com, Edmunds.com, Philz Coffee and Public Goods.

Mr. Cohen co-founded The Talent Studios in 2011 following early search experience at global executive search firm, DHR International, where he served as a Principal in the firms Retail/Consumer and Private Equity practices. He has led pivotal leadership searches that have propelled privately held clients through growth to exit, as well as large scale transformation and performance enhancement at large public companies and brands. In addition to search, Cohen assists clients with performance management and assessment strategy and holds an M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Ms. Smith is entering her third year at The Talent Studios, where she support search execution on senior leadership searches. She joined The Talent Studios following graduation from Bucknell University.

SOURCE The Talent Studios