The Talent Studios has placed Harley Butler as the Chief Executive Officer of the fast-growing personal care and home products brand, Public Goods

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Butler joins Public Goods after holding the CEO role at personal care and beauty brand, Hairstory. Mr. Butler was formerly the Chief Marketing Officer of the shopping and delivery service, Shipt helping to scale it into a mainstream service, which led it to be acquired by Target Corporation for 550 million dollars in 2017. Mr. Butler spent his early career in technology in marketing leadership at hardware company Flip Video (acquired by Cisco) and Adobe Creative Cloud. A native of New Zealand, Mr. Butler holds a Bachelor in Statistics from the University of Canterbury.

In his new role at Public Goods, Mr. Butler will be responsible for product innovation, channel and growth strategy, and stewarding the brand's strong mission and values as it continues to curate home goods, bath, body & hair care, and food & beverages to its passionate customer audience. "It is a privilege to join the Public Goods team at such an exciting time and I can't wait to help bring our products and story of sustainability to more customers," said Mr. Butler.

Jeremy Cohen and Katlyn Maloney led the assignment, and worked closely with Public Goods' Board, and investors including L Catterton and Listen Ventures.

Mr. Cohen co-founded The Talent Studios in 2011 following early search experience at global executive search firm, DHR International, where he served as a Principal in the firm's Retail/Consumer and Private Equity practices. He has led pivotal leadership searches that propelled privately held clients through growth to exit as well as large scale transformation and performance enhancement at large public companies and brands. In addition to search, Cohen assists clients with performance management and assessment strategy and holds an M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Ms. Maloney joined The Talent Studios last year following her tenure in internal executive recruitment at Amazon, where she focused on its Entertainment & Media business. She began her search career at global retained executive search firm, DHR International, where she supported its President on leadership searches across Retail/Consumer, Sports and Private Equity. Ms. Maloney holds a Masters degree in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and B.A. in Psychology from Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Talent Studios is the leading business-to-consumer focused retained executive search firm, working across consumer technology, digital commerce, four-wall commerce & service businesses, iconic brands, entertainment, media & content and consumer services. Its vertical focus: fashion & apparel, food & beverage, beauty & personal care, lifestyle brands, action sports, fitness/wellness, creator economy, media & content, digital and physical consumer services (healthcare, FinTech, education, two-sided Marketplaces). Its clients include: Apollo Management, Advent International, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, L Catterton, Red Bull, Mattel, Disney, Burton Snowboards, Restoration Hardware, The Princeton Review, Pure Barre, TOMS Shoes, Boardriders, Aston Martin, Fanatics, Health-Ade Kombucha, SmartyPants Vitamins, Lulus.com, Edmunds.com, Philz Coffee and Public Goods.

