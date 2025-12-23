The TANAKA Growth Fund Achieves #1 Lipper Ranking for 5-Year Performance Through November 2025

Five-Year Return of 212% Versus 112% for the Wilshire 2500 Growth and 104% for the S&P 500

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanaka Capital Management (TCM) today announced that the TANAKA Growth Fund (TGFRX) ranked #1 out of 304 funds in the Multi-Cap Growth category for the five-year period ending November 30, 2025, according to LSEG Lipper. Over that period, the Fund delivered a cumulative total return of 212%, compared with 112% for its benchmark Wilshire 2500 Growth Index and 104% for the S&P 500.

"We are pleased to see the TANAKA Growth Fund recognized as the top-performing fund in its category over the past five years," said Graham Tanaka, President of TCM and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "This ranking reflects the consistency of our investment approach and our long-standing focus on identifying stocks with company-specific catalysts that we believe can drive value creation across a range of market environments as well as Platform Growth™ companies that can deliver iterations of new products and services each year and generate long-term compounding returns."

"The Fund's five-year ranking has been supported by strong performance in 2025, with year-to-date gains of 49.6% through December 19, compared to 16.8% and 17.7% for the Wilshire 2500 Growth and S&P 500 indexes," said Benjamin Bratt, Co-Portfolio Manager of the TANAKA Growth Fund. "Performance this year has been broad-based with 12 holdings up more than 30% year-to-date and three positions more than tripling, driven by contributions from multiple sectors including biotechnology, critical minerals, clean energy, consumer staples, mining, technology, and semiconductors. We remain focused on sourcing and researching new opportunities to keep the portfolio fresh as we head into 2026."

Graham Tanaka has made numerous television appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Reuters Television, and Yahoo Finance Live and been quoted in the Wall Street Journal and numerous other business publications due to his expertise in discovering platform companies that can grow significantly for many years. He is available for interviews with business media seeking his expert commentary and his investment views.

The TANAKA Growth Fund is open to new investors and can be purchased directly by calling 1-877-4TANAKA or through major investment platforms including Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard, Wells Fargo, UBS, LPL Financial Services, Pershing, and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Founded in 1986, Tanaka Capital Management is the advisor to the TANAKA Growth Fund and also provides tailored investment management services to high-net worth individuals, pension plans and endowments. The firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying misunderstood or undiscovered companies with durable long-term growth potential. Tanaka Capital Management is also accepting new clients for privately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.tanaka.com.

The Fund's past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

The Fund's prospectus contains important information about the Fund's investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, charges and expenses, and other information. Please read and consider it carefully before investing or sending money. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

LSEG Lipper - A London Stock Exchange Group Company, is a nationally recognized organization that ranks the performance of mutual funds within a universe of funds that have similar investment objectives. Rankings are historical with capital gains and dividends reinvested.

