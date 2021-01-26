The Tech Challenge announces new presenting sponsor Zoom Video Communications

The Tech Challenge invites teams of students in Grades 4 through 12 to use engineering design skills to solve a real-world problem. They learn creativity, teamwork and perseverance in the process. This year's project, Ultimate Upcycle, is designed to meet the challenges of living and working during a pandemic, with a focus on sustainability. Teams will assemble a useful item out of cardboard that transforms into something new. Participants also create team journals and prototypes before showing off their solutions at a virtual showcase April 24 and 25.

"For decades The Tech Challenge has inspired bright young minds to solve unique problems, and this year is no different. We are thrilled that our virtual environment has allowed the program to thrive in a physically-distant world," said Roxana Shirkhoda, Head of Social Impact at Zoom. "We can't wait to see what the students come up with!"

The program moved its final events to a virtual format when the pandemic began last year, leveraging an online showcase, awards ceremony, and newly released tools for remote learning. For more information, visit The Tech Challenge website. Registrations accepted through March 31st.

