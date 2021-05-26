The Tech Interactive survives pandemic and welcomes visitors back this weekend

" It is a tremendous privilege to serve our community in-person," said Katrina Stevens, president and CEO of The Tech. "Though we have found ways to bring our work to our community through the pandemic, we have so missed the laughter and joy of families ringing through our halls."

An educator, one of her students and their families will be the first visitors through The Interactive's doors on Saturday. Julie Hart is a teacher at Forest Hill Elementary and an alumna of The Tech's professional development program for educators in under-served communities, The Tech Academies.

The Interactive has been closed to visitors since March 12, 2020. The 132,000-square-foot science center typically hosts about 500,000 visitors a year, around 100,000 of them students on field trips. Capacity will remain limited in accordance with public health guidelines, with advance tickets required, along with masks for staff, volunteers and visitors.

The Interactive will be open weekends and holidays this summer as vaccination rates rise and families return to in-person activities. Check thetech.org for details or to purchase tickets.

During the closure, The Tech found creative ways to serve the community, with virtual field trips, labs and the creation of The Tech Interactive at Home . Those interested in continuing to do hands-on activities at home can join The Tech's virtual Family Making Camps this summer.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

