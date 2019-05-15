The Teen Summer Challenge Is On! Planet Fitness Kicks-Off Summer-Long Initiative With Actor Caleb McLaughlin

HAMPTON, N.H., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, officially opens the doors of its more than 1,800 locations throughout the United States and Canada today as it kicks off the Teen Summer Challenge. Now through September 1, teenagers ages 15 – 18* are invited to stop by their nearest Planet Fitness and sign-up to work out – and get their sweat on – for free all summer long. Teens under 18 must be accompanied in club by a parent or guardian at sign-up.

To help teens kick start their summer fitness regimen, Planet Fitness developed a fun and effective workout specifically for teens this summer. The full body workout program is purposefully centered on appropriate cardio, strength and flexibility exercises for teenagers, providing a balanced blend for impactful activity. Active warm up and cool down periods comprised of dynamic and static stretches help ensure teens ease in and out of the core routine responsibly for greater mobility and less potential for injury.

The initiative, which answers the call for youth to pursue a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day** as recommended by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, is led by one of Hollywood's most exciting stars, 17-year-old actor Caleb McLaughlin. McLaughlin stars as a "super positive workout buddy" in digital creative for the initiative, offering encouragement for every teen looking to stay active when school is out for the summer.

"Being part of the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge is really important to me because it's offering teens so much more than just a place to work out over the summer, it's giving us all the opportunity to be active, build self-confidence and self-esteem in the process," said McLaughlin.

FEELINGS ON FITNESS: BY THE NUMBERS

A national study*** commissioned by Planet Fitness found that teens today are more fitness-conscious than ever before, with 92 percent agreeing that one is never too young to start taking care of his or her health. Many teens confirm fitness helps them feel motivated (55 percent), is fun (48 percent), and is a way to feel challenged (32 percent). While school-based sports such as gym class or intramural teams are the top ways teens currently get their daily exercise (49 percent), nearly half of all teens (41 percent) report that their fitness levels dramatically decrease over the summer when school is out.

Moreover, one-third (33 percent) of all teens simply don't know where to begin or what exercises are recommended for their age group, and almost two-in-five (39 percent) say they don't have enough guidance on how to properly exercise.

GUIDING TEENS TO A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE

That's why, to help teens kick start their summer fitness regimen, Brian Zehetner, director of health and fitness for Planet Fitness, developed a fun and effective workout specifically for teens this summer. The full body workout program is purposefully centered on appropriate cardio, strength and flexibility exercises for teenagers, providing a balanced blend for impactful activity. Active warm up and cool down periods comprised of dynamic and static stretches help ensure teens ease in and out of the core routine responsibly for greater mobility and less potential for injury.

PLANET FITNESS TEEN SUMMER CHALLENGE DURATION OF WORKOUT: 25 – 30 MINUTES Warm Up 3 – 5 Minutes High Knees, Windmill, Arm Circles, Huggers, Lunges Workout 18 – 20 Minutes Cardio Mountain Climbers, Burpees, Plank Jacks, Star Jumps Perform the first exercise for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds as you transition to the next station. Follow pattern until you have completed all four movements. Rest 1 Minute Strength Dumbbell Chest Press, Lat Pulldowns, Smith Machine Squats, Rope Crunches Perform the first exercise for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds as you transition to the next station. Follow pattern until you have completed all four movements. Rest 1 Minute Cardio Mountain Climbers, Burpees, Plank Jacks, Star Jumps Perform the first exercise for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds as you transition to the next station. Follow pattern until you have completed all four movements. Rest 1 Minute Strength Dumbbell Chest Press, Lat Pulldowns, Smith Machine Squats, Rope Crunches Perform the first exercise for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds as you transition to the next station. Follow pattern until you have completed all four movements. Cool Down 3 – 5 Minutes Chest Stretch, Shoulder Stretch, Cat and Camel Stretch, Butterfly Stretch, Lying Quad Stretch, Seated Hamstring Stretch, Seated Torso Twist

"Our total body workout designed for teens is a fun and effective introduction to fitness, setting the stage for lifelong healthy habits, as it's designed to really target all major muscle groups efficiently, effectively and with the flexibility, mobility and busy schedules of high school students in mind," said Zehetner. "The best routine is a consistent routine, and we want this plan coupled with Planet Fitness' pressure-free environment to help youth feel excited about approachable exercise."

Free fitness classes specifically for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday via certified fitness trainers at all Planet Fitness locations. Check your local Planet Fitness for exact times.

INCENTIVES FOR TEENS TO STAY ACTIVE THIS SUMMER

Finally, all teens who sign up beginning May 15 are automatically entered into Planet Fitness' Scholarship Sweepstakes. At the end of summer, 51 lucky teens across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize****. Teens will also have the chance to win exciting prizes on Planet Fitness' Twitter and Instagram channels throughout the summer, such as club swag, movie tickets and wireless headphones.*****

In addition to opening its doors to all teens ages 15 – 18 all summer long, Planet Fitness also offers extremely low prices for parents and other members alike, including a variety of benefits such as a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

For more information on the Teen Summer Challenge, including how to sign-up for the free membership at any of the more than 1,800 Planet Fitness locations across the United States and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/TeenSummerChallenge.

*Teenagers ages 15 – 18 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Online signups are not available. Teens under 18 must bring a parent or guardian to sign up. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18, teens can workout alone. Students who are already 18 do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

**U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (2018, November 18). HHS Releases Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd edition. Retrieved from https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2018/11/12/hhs-releases-physical-activity-guidelines-americans-2nd-edition.html

***Online survey conducted by Kelton Global on behalf of Planet Fitness to 1,001 nationally representative American teens aged 15 – 18 and their parents, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

****NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void outside 50 U.S./DC and where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are 15-18 years of age (with parent approval if under age of majority). Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/15/19; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/2/19. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. For complete Official Rules, eligibility, and free entry details, visit https://www.planetfitness.com/sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Planet Fitness Franchising LLC, 4 Liberty Lane West, Hampton, NH 03842 USA

***** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void outside 50 U.S./DC and where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are 15-18 years of age (with parent approval if under age of majority). Begins once the first post is live (approximately 7:00am ET) on 5/23/19; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/28/19. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. For complete Official Rules, visit https://www.planetfitness.com/sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Planet Fitness Franchising LLC, 4 Liberty Lane West, Hampton, NH 03842 USA.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

