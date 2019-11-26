The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Reports Its Third Quarter 2019 Results: TASE Closes Out a Strong Quarter Characterized by Robust Growth in Revenue, Profit and Profitability

- The adjusted net profit for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to NIS 7.2 million, compared to the adjusted profit of NIS 2 million for the corresponding quarter in 2018 - a 266% increase

- The adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 18.2 million, compared to NIS 13.9 million for the corresponding period last year - a 31% increase

- TASE's revenues for the quarter grew by 14% compared to the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to NIS 66 million

- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter jumped to NIS 17 million, compared to NIS 11.6 million for - a 47% increase

- The excess proceeds from the issuance process, which amount to close to NIS 22 million, have contributed significantly to increasing the Company's liquidity and its equity