The Teleradiology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecasts up to 2024

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global teleradiology market to grow with a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on teleradiology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on teleradiology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global teleradiology market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global teleradiology market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

Benefits Both Patients and Healthcare Service Providers Immensely

Up-Gradation of Technology

Increasing Prevalence of Long-term Diseases

2. Restraints

High Expenditure Towards Technology

Lack of Skilled Technicians

3. Opportunities

Teleradiology Groups are Working With Several Specialists and Sub-specialist

After Hour Service is also Being Provided

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the teleradiology market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the teleradiology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global teleradiology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Teleradiology Market Highlights

2.2. Teleradiology Market Projection

2.3. Teleradiology Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Teleradiology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Teleradiology Market



4. Teleradiology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Teleradiology Market by Product

5.1. X-ray

5.2. Ultrasound

5.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4. Computed Tomography (CT)

5.5. Nuclear Imaging



6. Global Teleradiology Market by Application

6.1. Tele-diagnosis

6.2. Tele-consultation

6.3. Tele-monitoring



7. Global Teleradiology Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Teleradiology Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Everlight Radiology

8.2.1.1. Overview

8.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

8.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Global Diagnostics

8.2.3. ONRAD Inc.

8.2.4. Agfa-Gevaert Group

8.2.5. Virtual Radiologic (vRad)

8.2.6. HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.7. USARAD Holdings Inc.

8.2.8. RamSoft Inc.

8.2.9. 4ways Healthcare Ltd.

8.2.10. Cybernet Medical Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4cfz3d/the_teleradiology?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

