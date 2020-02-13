The Telos Foundation Welcomes Unbiased, a Data Marketplace Designed to Combat Bias in Artificial Intelligence

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence community has a problem; their data sources are riddled with bias.

The Unbiased Data Marketplace will help fight bias in datasets used to fuel artificial intelligence applications.

"We live in the era of AI, and data requirements are increasing rapidly. AI & Machine Learning have the potential to shape industries like Healthcare, Mobility, Insurance, etc. Because of this, there is a significant rise in concerns about the ethical implications of AI and inherent bias, as these applications are used in life-threatening scenarios," said Sukesh Kumar Tedla, Unbiased founder and CEO. "We decided to build a transparent platform that ethically meets the data needs of the AI industry to address what we see as the AI industry's current shortcomings."

Unbiased has been designed to be privacy-focused, transparent, and easy to use. Their first offering, the Data Marketplace, offers a comprehensive solution made up of three distinct layers:

Data Collection: The Unbiased platform offers a range of real-time data collection services for text, image, audio, and video. The power of crowd-sourcing, user rewards, and transparency are leveraged to populate the data sets.

Data Annotation & Labeling: This service helps researchers and enterprises create structured and clean data. The platform supports different types of annotation and labeling projects, allowing for numerous use-cases.

Data Sharing: The Unbiased platform allows users to share their data in exchange for an incentive. The whole process is transparent and can be audited on the Telos blockchain.

Founded in late 2018, Unbiased is currently a seed-stage, pre-revenue startup looking for venture capital.

About Unbiased

Unbiased is an award-winning Swedish tech startup building solutions to fight biased AI, fake news and misinformation. Innovations include Unbiased Data Marketplace, Search Engine, and Social Gateway. Its first offering is its Data Marketplace platform which will help different industries and enterprises working with AI and Machine Learning applications by providing structured training data in a transparent and trustworthy fashion. The team will also offer a wide range of services including real-time data collection, annotation, labeling, and analytics. Through its solutions, Unbiased aims to contribute towards innovation and the betterment of societies.

For more information, please visit https://unbiased.cc

PRESS CONTACTS:

Unbiased: Sukesh Kumar Tedla, Founder/CEO, sukeshtedla@unbiased.cc

Telos Foundation: marketing@telosfoundation.io

