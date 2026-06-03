The Thalia Sodi ™ x Anna Zuckerman Collection launches June 1, 2026. Because luxury was never meant to be gatekept.

MIAMI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, the most beautiful jewelry in the world has lived behind glass cases with price tags that read more like a warning than an invitation. Thalia has never believed in warnings like that. Neither has Anna Zuckerman. And now, together, they've done something about it.

The Thalia Sodi ™ x Anna Zuckerman Collection launches 6/1/2026, available exclusively through Anna Zuckerman boutiques and at AnnaZuckerman.com.

Designed by Thalia Sodi and Anna Zuckerman, this collection proves luxury should be within reach. Post this Thalia x Anna Zuckerman

Zuckerman, who has spent over 25 years quietly disrupting the idea that luxury is a privilege rather than a right, was equally clear about the intention: "This collection is fearless, colourful, contemporary, and full of life. It was designed for today's modern woman who wants luxury, glamour, and versatility without waiting for someone else to buy it for her."

That message, "Buy it yourself," runs through every piece like a through-line. The vivid gemstone hues, the bold silhouettes, the designs built for layering and stacking and mixing this is not jewellery made to sit in a box for that special occasion. It's jewelry made to be worn now, by you, "just because."

Founded in Miami with a mission to democratize fine jewelry, Anna Zuckerman has long understood that the desire for beauty is universal even when access isn't. Diamond Crystalline® technology is the brand's answer to that gap: it is technically sophisticated, visually indistinguishable from the real thing, and priced for the woman who shouldn't have to choose between her rent and her radiance.

For international superstar and Queen of Latin pop, the collaboration is a natural extension of how she has always moved through the world: on her own terms, in full colour, without apology. She has always dressed the way she wanted. She has always believed women deserve more. This collection is simply the latest, most sparkling proof of that.

"I've always believed that fashion and luxury should be accessible to everyone. With this collection, I wanted to create pieces that make every woman feel radiant, confident, and special, without compromising on quality or style." – Thalia

ABOUT THALIA Thalia Sodi ™, known the world over as THALIA, is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, and cultural force with more than 85 million combined social media followers. The most-viewed Mexican female solo artist on YouTube, she has charted 30 Top 10 singles (17 reaching #1), sold more than 50 million records, and has reached over two billion viewers through her telenovelas, broadcast across more than 180 countries. She was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and most recently, she is Billboard's Women in Music 2026 Icon Award recipient for her influence and lasting impact on global music and culture.

For further information please contact Flavia Fernandez and Tommy Sleiman of Acoustyle Communications, LLC

Flavia Fernandez (787) 484-7643 [email protected] / Tommy Sleiman 786.332.0229 [email protected]

SOURCE Anna Zuckerman