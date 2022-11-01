The TikTok-Famous COSRX Snail Duo That's Been All Over Your FYP Is on Sale on Amazon Black Friday 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm approved skincare brand that produces simple but effective products to target skin concerns in a gentle way, announced the sale of its viral TikTok skincare products on Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) from November 24 - 28.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Advanced Snail 92 All in one

No one can deny that snail mucin is everywhere. Whether you're perusing skincare routines on Instagram, watching reviews on TikTok, or researching must-have skincare products online, chances are you'll run into COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and/or Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream. Those that love it swear by its ability to restore the skin barrier and function which naturally make the skin stronger and ultimately less sensitive and prone to breakouts. The snail duo is also renowned for its ability to hydrate the skin, calm inflammation and impart a glass-like appearance.

"The TikTok approved 'holy grail' snail duo was recently selected as the No.1 best seller across two categories during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale," said the brand publicist. "And with over 33,000+ ratings on Amazon, we've had a lot of BFCM requests, so we're very excited to announce deals of up to 36% off," she added.

If you're looking to add the viral TikTok snail duo to your skincare regimen, this is the perfect opportunity to grab them at an impressive price cut to stock up on or tick off your holiday check list.

Famous skinfluencer @caressmd shared a TikTok video saying that her skin used to be dry and red before using the Snail Essence and Cream but after incorporating the duo into her routine, she achieved glass skin.

" [COSRX's snail mucin products] help heal damaged skin barriers. [And it] helps reduce acne scars" said @caressmd in the video. This video has since gone viral attracting millions of views.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. It has over 20,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin.

One shopper raved, "I've been struggling with acne since middle school, and well into college, my face was riddled with acne scars and breakouts. I found this while 'window shopping' on Amazon and expected it to be let down, because it was so cheap... Best decision ever, though. My acne scars are fading, I no longer get breakouts/redness, and my oiliness is toning down, even with moisturizer. Oh, it also absorbs very fast and feels like nothing."

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

The Snail Essence has gone viral and Snail Cream is no exception. Containing 92 percent snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving the skin feeling soft and plump.

Thousands of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that it made a "huge improvement in just one week," and "Been using it for a couple weeks now and acne has definitely lessened! And my skin isn't dry" adding, "[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!"

If this isn't already in your routine, it's a must-have on your Amazon BFCM shopping list. So, beauty lovers, get ready to shop!

To learn more about COSX promotion products, please visit https://www.amazon.com/cosrx.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

