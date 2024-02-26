The TIM Company Rebrands as InnoGI Technologies and Introduces the SurroGut™ Platform to Reshape Industry Norms and to Support FDA Modernization Act 2.0

DELFT, The Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on a transformative journey, The TIM Company proudly announces its rebranding as InnoGI Technologies, reaffirming its dedication to revolutionizing Gastrointestinal (GI) research and oral drug delivery solutions within the pharmaceutical and food industry. This rebranding will be implemented gradually throughout 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition.

The pharmaceutical landscape is currently struggling with multifaceted challenges, such as poor solubility and low bioavailability of molecules during drug development, consequently increasing drug product complexity. Existing computational models and animal studies fall short of capturing the complexity of drug dissolution and absorption. This underscores the growing need for innovative methodologies and advancements in predictive techniques to enhance the understanding of drug behavior within the human gastrointestinal tract and technologies to enhance such a delivery.

In response to this industry demand, InnoGI Technologies presents its expanded product portfolio, the SurroGUT™ Platform, of which the TIM Technology will be an important part. The TIM Technology is designed to replicate the human GI tract authentically, combining state-of-the-art technology with advanced digestive fluids secreted at true-to-life rates to mimic the dynamic environment of the human GI tract with high fidelity.

Dr. Behzad Mahdavi, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of InnoGI Technologies, affirms, "InnoGI Technologies is dedicated to advancing innovative technologies and solutions for GI research and oral drug delivery to overcome industry challenges. Our SurroGUT™ Platform unites various solutions to bring our mission to life. Our TIM Systems are an essential part of our platform, as the systems authentically mimic the human GI tract with high fidelity and predictivity. This capability addresses the need to predict drug behavior in the GI tract, mitigate clinical trial risks, reduce iterations, accelerate time-to-market, and allow for easier evaluation of new disruptive oral delivery technologies—all while contributing to the FDA Modernization Act 2.0

Initially developed to address the low correlation between the dog's and human GI tracts, our TIM Technology demonstrates a correlation range of 76% to 99.9% with formulation rankings found in humans. This fairly surpasses the 36% correlation rate found in dogs. This innovative solution provides enhanced predictive capabilities, aiming to improve the overall probability of success, also in preparation for clinical trials. By aligning with the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which encourages non-animal testing methods, InnoGI Technologies actively participates in the paradigm shift towards phasing out unnecessary animal research while being more representative of the human GI tract.

About InnoGI Technologies

InnoGI Technologies, formerly known as The TIM Company, expands its legacy of expertise within in vitro gastrointestinal models, combining years of experience in oral drug testing. InnoGI Technologies, headquartered in Delft, The Netherlands, has successfully evaluated over 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients found in commercial drug products from both large and small pharmaceutical companies. As per its name, InnoGI Technologies is driven by the goal of developing innovative technologies and solutions related to realistic GI tract simulations and oral drug delivery for Pharma and Food. InnoGI Technologies has helped guide clients worldwide with decision-making in different stages of oral drug development, i.e., led to decreased formulation iterations, effectively de-risked clinical trials, and shortened time-to-market. This is also evidenced throughout its 250+ scientific publications. For more information, visit our website at www.innogitechnologies.com /www.thetimcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

