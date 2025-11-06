The Toasted Yolk Cafe Brings Back Real Flavor with a Switch to 100% Beef Tallow

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics, is reigniting tradition in the kitchen by switching to 100% beef tallow in all their fryers.

This bold move brings back a time-honored ingredient celebrated for its rich flavor, crispy texture, and natural purity, a return to real cooking that puts taste first.

Now Frying in 100% Beef Tallow Better Fried Flavor

"We wanted to take a step back to what made breakfast and brunch so crave-worthy in the first place — real ingredients cooked the right way," said CEO, Chris Milton "Beef tallow gives everything, from french-fries to fried chicken, that golden, nostalgic flavor you just can't get with seed oil."

Used for generations before industrial oils became mainstream, beef tallow is prized for its high smoke point, clean taste, and ability to create perfect crispiness without greasiness. The Toasted Yolk Cafe's switch is part of its continued commitment to quality, authenticity, and flavor-driven food and culinary leadership in the breakfast and brunch category.

Why Beef Tallow?

Richer flavor: Enhances everything it touches, from potatoes to our signature churro donuts.





Enhances everything it touches, from potatoes to our signature churro donuts. Better texture: Produces a clean, crisp fry every time.





Produces a clean, crisp fry every time. Natural simplicity: 100% pure rendered beef fat — no seed oils, no additives.





100% pure rendered beef fat — no seed oils, no additives. Time-honored tradition: A staple of classic diners and steakhouses, now making its flavorful comeback.

Starting November 3rd, guests at all 49 locations throughout the U.S. can expect to taste the difference from the very first bite. Every fry, crispy potato, and golden edge now carries a deeper, richer flavor — the kind that makes breakfast feel nostalgic and new all at once. It's comfort food elevated, and it's a difference you can truly savor.

"We think guests will taste the difference immediately," CEO, Chris Milton added. "It's a small change with a big impact — because when you cook with real ingredients, people notice."

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 49 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Michael Fandel, Galiant Solutions, Inc.

[email protected] ❘ 888.698.7612

SOURCE The Toasted Yolk Cafe