The Toasted Yolk Cafe Opening Soon in San Antonio, TX

All guests can enjoy a free meal while supporting local charities during the cafe's soft opening events this fall

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Yolk Cafe is opening its newest Texas location on November 10, 2025, in booming San Antonio. The one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch, and brunch experience is sure to please locals with the fresh, delicious food and the warm, welcoming, and lively atmosphere. With delectable brunch favorites like the Shrimp & Grits and Brisket Tacos, as well as The Toasted Yolk's signature brunch cocktails from the brand's full bar, The Toasted Yolk is a perfect fit for one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

The San Antonio cafe will be owned and operated by Texas natives Randy and Sandy Craft. The couple currently owns two childcare franchises, which has given them a strong foundation in franchise management. They look forward to bringing this expertise to the restaurant space with a greater focus on local community involvement and the customer experience.

Prior to its grand opening, the new cafe will host two VIP soft opening events on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the same time. The events will benefit Communities in Schools of San Antonio and Soldiers' Angels, respectively.

Due to the Craft's strong family ties with the military, Soldiers' Angel is a natural partner as its mission is to provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. They chose Communities in Schools of San Antonio because they are equally passionate about education, and Communities in Schools of San Antonio connects students to both school and community resources so that every child has what they need to realize their full potential.

Event guests will get a preview of the new restaurant and menu before the grand opening on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Patrons with reservations for the VIP events will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the charity in place of their bill. The Toasted Yolk Cafe hosts VIP charity events to give back to the community and to make a meaningful impact for other community members. To learn more about the opening events and the new café, visit https://thetoastedyolk.com/locations/san-antonio-tx.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe offers a deliciously creative menu with traditional breakfast and brunch choices like the Cowboy Scramble, the Yolkwich, and the Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs, as well as many brunch cocktails including the Rise 'N' Shine Punch, Bloody Maria, and Jackie's Morning Rita.

The new restaurant is located at 911 North Hunt Lane, Ste. 108, San Antonio, TX 78251 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 3:00PM starting November 10, 2025.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It's Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 49 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

