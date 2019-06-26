The Top 100 Employers in Latin America 2019

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican beverage and retail firm FEMSA, which operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world, and the country's largest convenience store chain, Oxxo, is the top employer in Latin America, according to Latin Trade's Top 100 Employers of 2019.

With more than 297,000 employees in 2018, the company surpassed Walmart, which went from 363,000 employees in 2017 to 295,000 in 2018 due to the sale of 80 percent of its stake in Brazil.

In the ranking, 22 retailers account for 32.6 percent of jobs, with more than 1.9 million employees in total, making it the top job-creating sector. Following retail with 11 companies is the food sector, and seven companies in the beverage sector with almost 698,000 and 688,000 employees, respectively.

Italy's electricity giant Enel stands out with more than 7,000 net jobs created in 2018, which makes it the company with the highest employment growth (44.7%). It is followed by two Mexican companies: Mexichem (+25.1%) and Arca Continental (+25.07%). On the other hand, Eletrobras, the largest Brazilian electric energy generation company, lost more than 7,000 net jobs in 2018 (-31.7%), followed by Contax Participações (-21%) and Walmart (-18.5%).

The full ranking includes separate lists by growth, country and sector, and is available at Latin Trade: https://latintrade.com/2019/06/25/110524/?v=0b98720dcb2c

