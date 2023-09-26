The Top 125 Most Valuable Subdivisions in Boise, Idaho

News provided by

Build Idaho

26 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How much has your home actually appreciated since 2021? To answer the frequently asked questions "What are the top subdivisions in Boise?" and "Where are the most desirable places to live in Boise?", Build Idaho performed a study of home price appreciation to get a concrete answer to these subjective questions.

The Boise area has flooded the news over the last few years with how fast home prices have risen. Recently, Boise has made headlines for how home prices have adjusted from the pandemic-induced buying frenzy.

Buying a home is an investment. Has your investment paid off?

Here are the top 5 most valuable subdivisions in the Boise area.

Subdivision

Area

Total Sold

Median Price

Year-Over-Year
Appreciation

Briarhill

NW Boise

7

$750,000

56.25 %

Randall Acres

NW Boise

191

$550,000

54.49 %

Highland

Emmett

43

$539,900

53.78 %

Brumbacks
Addition

N Boise

16

$800,000

48.56 %

The Oaks North

N Meridian

159

$673,805

43.61 %

Three key takeaways are:

Homebuyers don't seem to favor one specific area
The list isn't concentrated on one city or even one part of any given city. The top 10 most valuable subdivisions are in Boise, Emmett, Meridian, Eagle, and Caldwell. If location isn't as much of a factor, what are buyers looking for?

Generally, newer homes did better
New subdivisions sat toward the top of the list. New homes offer modern styling, architecture, and finishes, plus have less maintenance. These are all attractive to buyers. As such, buyers are willing to pay more for newer and better home features.

While new construction tends to be valued higher because market prices have already risen to a certain level, having increased demand for new homes drives up demand. However, existing subdivisions reigned supreme in the third takeaway.

Lifestyle
The subdivisions that topped the list with the highest year-over-year appreciation catered largely to existing subdivisions that offer active lifestyle amenities. Living in the Boise Foothills, having schools in or near the subdivision, multiple parks throughout, sport courts, playgrounds, and integrated walking paths all support a safer and healthier living.

To reiterate the question at the top: has investing in the home you currently live in paid off? Click here to view the top 125 subdivisions across the Treasure Valley and see how your subdivision ranks.

Source: https://www.buildidaho.com/idaho-real-estate-reports/most-valuable-neighborhoods/

SOURCE Build Idaho

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.