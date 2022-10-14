The Top 15 Cities for Families

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Finding a home that fits your dream list can be difficult. Add in a child (or two), and the criteria can get even tighter.

Take the McGinnis family, which was on the hunt for a more spacious home that could accommodate two home offices in the Dallas area.

Photo courtesy of Opendoor

"Working with Opendoor, my wife and I were able to buy a new home, sell our current house and skip the hassle of preparing for open houses with two small kids," Billy McGinnis said. "The entire process was quick and easy, and allowed us to stay in our preferred location and school district for our kids."

With schools across the country in session, the experts at Opendoor are helping parents and guardians find their perfect homes with this list of top cities and towns for families based on family-friendly features, including parks, picnic sites, swimming pools and proximity to schools.

The top 15 family-friendly cities and towns:

Cambridge, Massachusetts Cliffside Park, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Chandler, Arizona Tracy, California North Richland Hills, Texas Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Boulder, Colorado Anaheim, California Coral Gables, Florida Kent, Ohio Ann Arbor, Michigan Mission, Kansas Avondale Estates, Georgia

Other key criteria for family-friendly places to live include:

Academic Excellence

According to a real estate trends report, among the most common reasons homeowners cite for selling their homes is to seek a better school district.

The Great Outdoors

Research from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services shows children who play outdoors have lower stress levels, develop stronger immune systems and play more creatively. If you're looking to maximize outdoor experiences, you can feel right at home in Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; or Ann Arbor, Michigan. Each of these areas offers wide open spaces where children can learn and explore.

Small-Town Feel

If you're seeking a small-town feel with big city amenities nearby, look no further than Arlington, Virginia or Avondale Estates, Georgia. Both locations offer areas for outdoor play, neighborhoods with strong community feel and a wide selection of restaurants and coffee shops the entire family can enjoy.

"Deciding where to settle down and buy a home is a difficult decision, especially for families with children," Opendoor's Consumer Trend Expert Beatrice de Jong said. "We found that most family-friendly cities on our list have quite a few common features – whether that's a small-town feel or plenty of outdoor spaces to explore. With Opendoor, families can buy, sell and move at the tap of a button. Buyers can take advantage of virtual tours to view properties without leaving home, and sellers can receive preliminary offers in minutes while skipping the hassle of stagings and open houses."

Whether you are buying or selling your home, visit opendoor.com for a streamlined experience.

Methodology: Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns are identified by analyzing and averaging the number of OpenStreetMap 'family friendly' tags that are within 3 miles of all addresses in a city where Opendoor Brokerage operates. These indicators include such phrases as: community center, garden, museums, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool and supermarket.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate