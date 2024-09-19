The Top 15 Providers Revealed in Liminal's 2024 Link Index for Customer Identity and Access Management

81% of Businesses Report Reduced Customer Churn After Adopting CIAM Solutions, According to New Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a leading technology company specializing in market and competitive intelligence, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Link Index for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) , providing a comprehensive overview of the top 15 vendors shaping the market. As businesses face increasing regulatory demands, customer expectations, and evolving cybersecurity threats, the report highlights key industry trends and solution capabilities that are driving the market forward.

From an initial evaluation of 50 companies, the report narrowed the field to 34 vendors based on rigorous product execution criteria. Of these, the top 15 stood out for their exceptional product performance and strategic vision. These vendors span several key categories, including cloud service providers, CRM providers, traditional CIAM vendors, IAM/SSO providers, and web security providers.

The CIAM market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by data privacy regulations such as GDPR and the growing need for seamless, secure identity solutions that enhance customer experience while ensuring compliance. Businesses today face several critical challenges, including fragmented identity management, pervasive account takeover, and volume of manual account recoveries.

Key insights from the Link Index for Cusotmer Identity and Access Management:

74% of businesses struggle with siloed identity data, complicating compliance with data privacy laws and negatively impacting personalized customer experiences.





90% of businesses have experienced account takeover (ATO) attacks, with 30% of incidents resulting in transaction fraud , underscoring the need for robust security measures.





, underscoring the need for robust security measures. 75% of account recoveries are still manual, creating operational inefficiencies and higher costs for businesses.

To address these challenges, companies are increasingly adopting advanced CIAM solutions that provide integrated identity management, reduce security risks, and enhance operational efficiency. Key solutions to explore in Link include :

Integrated CIAM Platforms: These solutions unify identity management, master data management, and security, streamlining processes and reducing risks associated with fragmented systems.

Advanced Security Features: The implementation of passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and user behavior analytics helps mitigate ATO attacks and other security threats.

Automated Recovery Processes: By automating account recovery, businesses reduce operational strain and improve efficiency.

Compliance Tools: Vendors are offering automated compliance solutions, such as consent management and regulatory reporting, ensuring businesses meet the stringent data privacy requirements of today's market.

"CIAM is becoming more than just an access management solution; it's a strategic enabler for businesses to securely manage customer identities while optimizing customer experiences and ensuring regulatory compliance," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "Our 2024 Link Index for Customer Identity and Access Management provides insights that help businesses make informed decisions on the solutions that will drive growth and mitigate security risks."

Leading vendors in the report have demonstrated significant reductions in customer churn (81%), registration drop-off (63%), and fraud losses related to ATO attacks (53%), emphasizing the measurable business outcomes of adopting advanced CIAM solutions.

The report also projects the total addressable market (TAM) for customer identity and access management solutions to grow from $6.2 billion in 2024 to $10.8 billion by 2028, driven by increased demand for integrated identity management solutions that balance security, compliance, and customer experience.

About Liminal:

Liminal is a technology company that empowers businesses with actionable market and competitive intelligence for go-to-market and sales enablement. Our state-of-the-art platform combines the precision of AI with human expertise to deliver unparalleled access to proprietary data, in-depth analysis, and curated insights, enabling executives to make informed decisions, enhance productivity, and drive growth. We tackle critical focus areas with targeted solutions for fraud and identity, cybersecurity, trust and safety, financial crimes compliance, and privacy and consent management. Trusted by industry leaders and innovators at top public and private companies and investment firms to navigate market complexities and thrive with confidence and clarity.

