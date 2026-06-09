The Top 5 Car Maintenance Mistakes That Could Cost Drivers More Than They Think

Mercury Insurance Shares the Most Common Maintenance Oversights That Can Lead to Costly Repairs, Summer Breakdowns and Preventable Claims

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer driving season approaches, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) (NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging motorists to avoid these five common vehicle maintenance mistakes that can increase the risk of breakdowns, costly repairs and preventable accidents. From ignoring dashboard warning lights to skipping routine tire checks, small oversights can quickly become expensive problems when temperatures rise, and road trip miles add up.

Vehicle maintenance remains one of the simplest ways drivers can help protect themselves, their passengers and their wallets. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), proper maintenance helps improve vehicle safety and reliability while reducing the likelihood of roadside emergencies.

"Many vehicle problems start small and become much more expensive when they're ignored," said Justin Yoshizawa, Product Management Director, at Mercury Insurance. "Routine maintenance helps drivers catch issues before they turn into major repairs, and it can make a meaningful difference in both safety and long-term ownership costs."

To help drivers prepare for a busy summer travel season, Mercury identified five common maintenance mistakes that can lead to avoidable expenses and headaches on the road.

1. Ignoring Dashboard Warning Lights

Dashboard warning lights are designed to provide early notice when something needs attention. Yet many drivers continue operating their vehicles for weeks or even months after a warning light appears.

Whether it's a check engine light, oil pressure warning, battery indicator or brake system alert, these warnings often signal problems that can become more serious and expensive if left unaddressed.

Mercury Tip: Don't assume a warning light will go away on its own. Consult your owner's manual and have the issue diagnosed as soon as possible.

2. Skipping Tire Pressure Checks

Tires play a critical role in vehicle handling, braking performance and fuel efficiency, but they are often overlooked until a problem occurs.

Underinflated tires can wear more quickly, reduce fuel economy and increase the risk of tire-related failures. Tire pressure can fluctuate throughout the year due to changing temperatures, making regular checks especially important as summer heat arrives.

Mercury Tip: Check tire pressure at least once a month and before any long-distance trip. Be sure to use the pressure recommendations listed on the driver's side door jamb or in the owner's manual.

3. Delaying Scheduled Maintenance

Oil changes, fluid inspections, brake service and battery checks are easy to postpone when a vehicle appears to be running normally. Unfortunately, deferred maintenance is one of the leading causes of preventable mechanical problems.

Manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedules are designed to address wear-and-tear items before they fail. Skipping routine service can shorten vehicle life and increase the likelihood of more costly repairs later.

Mercury Tip: Follow the maintenance intervals recommended by your vehicle manufacturer, not just when something seems wrong.

4. Waiting Until a Road Trip to Address Problems

Many drivers don't think about vehicle maintenance until they're preparing for a vacation or long weekend getaway. By then, there may not be enough time to identify and resolve issues before hitting the road.

Summer travel places added demands on tires, batteries, cooling systems and other vehicle components. Problems that seem minor during everyday driving can quickly become major inconveniences hundreds of miles from home.

Mercury Tip: Schedule a vehicle inspection several weeks before a major trip to allow time for any necessary repairs or maintenance.

5. Viewing Maintenance as a Cost Instead of Protection

One of the biggest maintenance mistakes isn't mechanical at all. It's the belief that routine maintenance can be postponed to save money.

While delaying service may provide short-term savings, it often increases the risk of larger repair bills later. Preventive maintenance helps protect a vehicle's reliability, performance and resale value while reducing the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns.

Mercury Tip: Think of maintenance as protecting your investment. A small service bill today can help prevent a much larger repair bill tomorrow.

Preparation Pays Off

As summer travel ramps up across the country, Mercury encourages drivers to make vehicle maintenance part of their seasonal preparation checklist.

"Most drivers depend on their vehicles every day, but it's easy to overlook maintenance until something goes wrong," Yoshizawa said. "A little attention now can help drivers avoid unnecessary expenses, reduce the risk of breakdowns and travel with greater confidence throughout the summer."

For more driving safety tips and insurance resources, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance