The Top HCM Solutions to Support Workforce Efficiency and Talent Management Revealed in New Data Quadrant Report From Info-Tech Research Group

HCM software streamlines HR processes by centralizing employee data and automating tasks like recruitment, payroll, and performance management. HCM provides valuable insights into employee engagement and helps businesses align their workforce with company goals, boosting productivity and satisfaction.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, Net Emotional Footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 2,649 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top HCM software providers for the 2024 HCM Data Quadrant report. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to streamline talent management strategies.

The 2024 Human Capital Management - Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:

Workday HCM, 8.6 CS, ranked high for its employee record feature.

Dayforce, 8.4 CS, ranked high for payroll administration.

UKG Pro, 8.1 CS, ranked high for its availability and quality of training.

The 2024 Human Capital Management - Midmarket Gold Medalists are as follows:

Rippling, 9.1 CS, ranked high for payroll administration.

BambooHR, 8.9 CS, ranked high for quality of features.

Humi, 8.8 CS, ranked high for its employee record feature.

Gusto, 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Zoho People, 8.6 CS, ranked high for its time and attendance feature.

Analyst Insight:

"HCM solutions help businesses keep up with the fast pace of change in how we work today," says Ricardo de Oliveira, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The right system can simplify day-to-day tasks, improve employee engagement, and ultimately drive growth. It is not just about picking software that works right now but finding something that can grow and adapt as your workforce and business evolve."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

