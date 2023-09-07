The Toro Company and Lowe's Announce Strategic Partnership

Toro's full line-up of all-season outdoor power equipment available at Lowe's nationwide in spring 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced a strategic retail partnership through which Lowe's will carry Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment and snow blowers in both the gas and rapidly expanding battery categories.

The Toro product lineup will be available at all Lowe's stores nationwide and online for the spring 2024 selling season. As the leading retailer of outdoor power equipment, Lowe's adds Toro as a market leader in all-season solutions for the outdoor environment.

"Our Pro and DIY customers count on Lowe's to have the best selection of outdoor power with the innovation they need and brands they trust," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "The addition of the iconic Toro brand is yet another example of how we are delivering on that promise. Whether for lawn care in the spring or for snow removal in the winter, Toro's reliable products will give our customers the confidence to tackle outdoor projects in any season for years to come. The Toro brand is one more reason to shop Lowe's industry-leading outdoor power selection."  

"We truly appreciate Lowe's partnership and commitment as we embark on this shared opportunity to leverage the strength of our brands to further serve our customer base," said Greg Janey, group vice president, landscapes and contractor at The Toro Company. "Lowe's leadership position in the zero-turn mower category and strong footprint in key customer markets complements our existing channel strategy and provides a new opportunity to bolster placement of our powerful 60V battery portfolio."  

Select Toro products will be available in Lowe's stores and online at lowes.com beginning next spring.  

About The Toro Company
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit thetorocompany.com.

About Lowe's Companies, Inc.  
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

