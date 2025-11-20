The Toy Insider™ Experts Share Top Shopping Tips to Find & Save Big on the Hottest Toys, Games & Gifts

Have a clear wishlist; shop early, often and local; and sign up for alerts to score and find deals on hot toys, including Pokémon, Bluey, and Nintendo Switch 2

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shoppers are more eager than ever to find the best gifts for kids at unbeatable prices during this year's busiest shopping days. Experts at The Toy Insider – the most trusted toy resource for parents and gift-givers – are revealing their best tips to get the hottest toys and games while staying on budget.

To help shoppers get their hands on the most sought-after toys without breaking the bank, The Toy Insider identified the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from trusted manufacturers, including Spin Master, Basic Fun!, Jazwares, Playmates Toys, and more, each with direct links to purchase at reputable retailers for stress-free shopping.

"Holiday shopping this year can feel daunting when tariffs are driving up prices; toys are in limited supply; and the window between Thanksgiving and Christmas is four short weeks," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "The good news? There are plenty of amazing, affordable toys to choose from, and deals will help you save money all season long. A little research, planning, and expert insight go a long way toward finding the perfect gifts, without the stress or overspending."

The Toy Insider's 2025 Holiday Toy Shopping Tips

Shop early and often. It's not too early to start your holiday shopping! Unpredictable inventory and restocks mean that a hot toy could be here today and gone tomorrow. If there's a specific toy on a child's wish list, grab it when you see it to avoid any disappointment later. Set up in-stock alerts at your favorite retailers to get notified the moment sold-out items are back on shelves.

Take advantage of deals when they happen. While sales may pop up throughout the holiday season, don't miss the big deal events you can plan for. Black Friday and Cyber Week arrive at the same time every year, so you have time to prepare. Sign up for email, social media, or push notifications from your favorite retailers so you're the first to know about new promotions.

Shop local. Feel free to venture into your local toy store. Not only will you be able to select from a wide range of toys, the staff is knowledgeable and can give you personal recommendations for anyone on your shopping list. Stay in the loop with them via any email or social media lists they have to stay aware of any promotions they do during the holiday season as well.

Know before you go. A little research goes a long way! Before you shop online or in store, familiarize yourself with trusted and reputable brands, the toys' approximate MSRPs, age recommendations and safety guidelines. Turn to credible third-party websites like thetoyinsider.com to take the guesswork out of finding great, age-appropriate toys for kids.

Set your expectations. Like many other consumer product categories, the toy aisle will see some price increases this year. Be prepared to budget a little more or be intentional with your spending. Use expert resources like The Toy Insider's 20th annual Holiday Gift Guide, which has a vast selection of great picks and makes it easy to find toys that are worth your hard-earned money.

Don't forget the batteries. Batteries are one of the most forgotten items when holiday shopping – and they could be the difference between holiday magic and holiday meltdowns, so don't check out without them! Energizer is the official battery partner of The Toy Insider, and shoppers can find links to the batteries they need in our Holiday Gift Guide! Shoppers can also visit energizerholiday5.com for information on the company's rebate promotion.

