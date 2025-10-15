What's Making Waves in Toy Aisles? The Toy Insider™ Experts Reveal Top Holiday Trends Taking Over Toy Boxes in 2025

From nostalgic toy revivals and DIY-style play to movie magic and foodie fun, this year's top toy trends deliver for every age and interest

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the most trusted toy resource for parents and gift-givers, unveiled the top toy trends of 2025, including expert picks from each trend for easy holiday toy shopping. With just four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas to check off shopping lists – and budgets tighter than ever – The Toy Insider experts recommend shopping early and often to snag the hottest trending toys at affordable prices.

"This year's toys are a total reflection of the world we're living (and playing!) in," said Marissa Silva, Co-Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "I love how toy companies have captured kid-friendly versions of key trends, like cooking up kitchen creations, creating your own playthings, and bringing iconic characters to the real world. These kinds of toys bring people together, spark creativity, and prove that playtime never really ends – whether you're 5 or 45."

Shoppers can rely on The Toy Insider's 20th annual Holiday Gift Guide to discover a wide range of trending toys, no matter their budget. Broken down by age, this milestone guide offers its largest assortment to date, featuring nearly 400 toys from 182 vetted toymakers and direct links to multiple retailers for effortless toy shopping. The Toy Insider is powered by Energizer products to make your toy shopping even more seamless with friendly reminders like, "Don't forget the batteries!" and the Energizer Bunny logo denoting which products require batteries.

The Toy Insider's Top Toy Trends of 2025

Blockbuster Besties : Bring kids' favorite characters and iconic moments from the big screen straight to their toy boxes, from Sonic and Gabby's Dollhouse to the Wicked witches and Stitch!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Booksy: The Disney Edition 1 Pack Window Box (PMI Kids' World), Color Wonder Bluey Light Up Stamper (Crayola), Disney Princess 24V Princess Carriage (Dynacraft), Disney Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush (Just Play), ImaginAir Bumper Cars (Flybar), PLAYMOBIL Junior & Disney: Peter Pan Pirate Ship (PLAYMOBIL), Sonic RC Hoverbike (NKOK), Super Mario Big Bad Bowser (JAKKS Pacific), Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Pet Turtle Playset (Playmates Toys), Wicked: For Good Emerald City Playset (Mattel)

Full Family Fun : From multigenerational brands to family-friendly games, these toys bring everyone together for shared fun, sparking laughter and memorable moments for kids and kidults alike.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Brick Like This (Asmodee), Care Bears X Wicked 2-Pack Boxed Set (Basic Fun!), Counter Ball (Golden Bear Toys), Cows in Space (Relatable), Doteki (TOMY), ESPN Virtual Reality (Abacus Brands), LEGO Technic Ferrari FXX K (The LEGO Group), NERF Zombie Spin Strike – Electronic Rotating Target Game (Wilder Toys), Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (Nintendo), Pokémon Theater Plush Hand Puppets (The Pokémon Co), Putt & Splash Adventure Center (Step2), Super Decoder (GiiKER), That Color Speaks To Me (Winning Moves)

Make & Play : Building meets imagination with hands-on activities that let kids create their own interactive playsets, stylish room decor and more – transforming their creations into functional fun.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: ChompSaw (Chompshop), Decora Dream (Cepia), Hello Blink Tattoo Maker (Ceaco), MAGNA-Tiles Rail Racers Deluxe 90-Piece Set (MAGNA-Tiles), Magshuto Stunt Park (Fat Brain Toys), My Robotic Pet: Coding Chameleon (Thames & Kosmos), Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show Playset (Hasbro), RoseArt Crystal Gem Creations (Cra-Z-Art), Spy Kit (Snap Circuits), Swift Clicks Heishi Bracelet Maker (Make It Real), Unicorn & Mermaid Eraser Lab DIY Clay Kit (Purple Ladybug)

Old-School Upgrades : From retro favorites to the classics, these nostalgic toys get a modern twist – bringing fresh fun and timeless play to a whole new generation!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Console Heroes Sonic 3 Diorama (Wilder Toys), Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo), Fisher-Price Barney's World Sensory Barney (Mattel), Furby DJ Furby Rainbow (Hasbro), Lite-Brite ColorPOP! Collection (Basic Fun!), Playskool Flip & Fun Sensory Board (Just Play), Rainbow Brite Classic 9-inch Plush Doll (The Loyal Subjects), Tamagotchi Collections (Kess Co.), Tamagotchi Paradise (Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles America), Wicked Bluetooth Karaoke Boombox (eKids), Yo Gabba Gabba Land Articulated Figures (Jazwares)

TikTok Hits : TikTok is more than just scrolling now! With toys and games inspired by viral trends like ASMR, GRWM, and toy unboxings, kids can bring the fun offline and into everyday play.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Bratz Stylin' Dolls (MGA Entertainment), Clickeez 5 Pack (Goliath), Cool Maker Stack'd Heishi Bracelet Studio (Spin Master), Elmer's Color Wheel Slime Kit (Elmer's), GenMe Get Ready with Me Beauty Studio (Horizon Group USA), Gui Gui (Moose Toys), Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Playset (ZURU), Slime Bottle (WeCool Toys), Squishmallows Original 8-inch Peanuts (Jazwares), Sticki Rolls Sticki Rolluxe (Sky Castle)

Yes, Chef! : Serve up foodie fun with cooking-inspired toys that satisfy kids' cravings, whether they're whipping up real food or role-playing as chefs and bakers.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 3Doodler Candy (3Doodler), Creative Chefs (Little Tikes), Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven (Just Play), Emotional Support Dino Nuggies (Relatable), Hopscotch Lane Let's Make Pasta (Sunny Days Entertainment), Kinetic Sand SquishPizza (Spin Master), Marshmallow Madness (PlayMonster), Mini Brands Create Disney Snacks Series 1 Capsule (ZURU), Simmer & Stir Stovetop Play Set with Water WOW! Color Reveal (Melissa & Doug), Sweet Treats Pop-Up Tent (Battat)

