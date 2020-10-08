The Toy Insider Spreads Holiday Cheer from Coast to Coast with Holiday of Play @ Home.

With in-person events still limited by social distancing measures, Holiday of Play @ Home brings the fun and festive spirit of The Toy Insider's annual New York City-based event to computer screens everywhere, no matter where you live. Guests will immerse themselves in an interactive virtual party environment that lets them "walk" the interactive 360-degree show floor, chat with toymakers in real time, watch live demos of the hottest holiday toys, and learn about toy trends from industry experts. The event also offers kid-friendly activities, including scavenger hunts, contests, giveaways and more!

"Our first virtual event this summer, Sweet Suite @ Home, was a massive success in giving attendees a safe, fun way to discover exciting new toys and trends," said Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "Just in time for holiday shopping, we're back at it with exciting new toys and brands that attendees haven't seen yet. If you're looking to find the hottest toys for the holidays and get expert insight on what to expect at retail this holiday season, this is the event you don't want to miss!"

Holiday of Play @ Home

When: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. EDT + Media Exclusive Hour 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. EDT + "Explore the Floor" Happy Hour 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. EDT

Where: On a computer screen near you!

Who: The Toy Insider is the toy industry's most influential media organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers all year round. The team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events, and conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and, of course, fun factor.

What:

MEDIA OPPS:

● Discover the latest and greatest

A fun, interactive virtual show floor complete with live toy demos



The hottest toys as seen on The Toy Insider 's Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $12 lists

All the assets you need available for download directly from the show floor



New exhibitors and toys not seen at our Sweet Suite @ Home event, and MORE!

Interview opps and soundbites

Talk trends, holiday shopping tips and the state of the toy industry with Laurie Schacht , Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider , and The Toy Insider team of experts

Get the scoop from more than 30 toy companies in one-on-one meetings or pop-in Zoom rooms

PLAY OPPS:

Say hi to Chad and Vy, stars of the hit web series Spy Ninjas , as they show you their brand-new line of toys and gadgets from Playmates Toys .

, and Elan Lee, about the making of their newest game, A Game of Cat & Mouth. Make hands-on learning fun with a brand-new STEM kit from Elenco Electronics that teaches basic electronics and science concepts.

that teaches basic electronics and science concepts. Join Santa's elves at Just Play on a virtual scavenger hunt to help the PJ Masks heroes save Santa's presents!

on a virtual scavenger hunt to help the PJ Masks heroes save Santa's presents! Calling hairstylists, braiding-enthusiasts and horse-lovers alike! Join YouTube star MyFroggyStuff as she judges Breyer 's Mane Beauty Braiding and Styling Contest.

as she judges 's Mane Beauty Braiding and Styling Contest. Prepare to be amazed at Blue Marble 's Science Magic Show. Watch live as they bend metal with water, create a vanishing test tube and more!

's Science Magic Show. Watch live as they bend metal with water, create a vanishing test tube and more! Tech the halls with VTech and LeapFrog ! Visit their booth for product demos and test your knowledge on their new items for a chance to win the ultimate holiday prize pack.

and ! Visit their booth for product demos and test your knowledge on their new items for a chance to win the ultimate holiday prize pack. Join Far Out Toys for their Crash Circuit Speed Round trivia party for a chance to win a NASCAR track set bundle worth $100 and signed Hero Card from young driver Brexton Busch!

Media interested in attending may contact Elizabeth Tran, LKPR, Inc., [email protected] to apply for credentials.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that fuels fandoms, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .

