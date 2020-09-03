The Tradition-Woodway Becomes the Second Tradition Senior Living Community to Deploy CarePredict's AI-powered Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health company for senior care, announced the installation of its AI-Powered technology at Tradition Senior Living's second premier senior living community in Houston, The Tradition-Woodway. This stunning, new 24-story community joins Tradition-Buffalo Speedway in utilizing CarePredict for improved resident outcomes, safety, comfort, and staff engagement.

The Tradition-Woodway is the second Tradition Senior Living community in Houston after The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway to choose CarePredict's AI-Powered Solution

CarePredict is the first-to-market senior care technology that autonomously observes a resident's daily activity and behavior patterns for changes that precede health declines. This ability to detect the early signs of concerns allows the facility staff to intervene in a timely manner, enabling preventive care, and improving the residents' overall well-being. CarePredict's system uses a smart wearable, Tempo™, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated gesture recognition to observe residents' activity and behaviors continuously.

"CarePredict has delivered phenomenal results to residents at our Tradition-Buffalo Speedway community, proving to be a true senior care technology leader," said Jonathan Perlman, CEO, Tradition Senior Living. "We are thrilled to extend this technological advantage and market differentiation to our newest community in the area, The Tradition-Woodway."

CarePredict's precise indoor location technology provides insights that facilitate faster staff response times, improved care coordination, and enhance workforce distribution. These location insights are at the core of CarePredict PinPoint, the industry benchmark for automatic digital contact tracing. A new research study showed that in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, the use of this digital system, versus conventional interventions, could result in up to 52% fewer cases spreading through a senior care facility. Using PinPoint, communities can instantly generate a digitized list of all residents, staff, and visitors who have come in contact with a person under investigation, classified by exposure risk. This distinction enables facilities to keep their residents safe without compromising their social, mental, and emotional well-being.

"Tradition Senior Living has had a rich history of exceptional resident care and satisfaction," said Satish Movva, CEO and founder of CarePredict. "Realizing their high standards for excellence, we're pleased to help power their continued growth in Houston."

To learn about CarePredict's market-leading digital health products for your senior living, visit www.carepredict.com, or email [email protected].

About CarePredict

Created by caregivers for caregivers, CarePredict empowers better senior care. Since 2013 we have created solutions that offer peace of mind and improve seniors' quality of life both at home and within senior living facilities. Our award-winning Tempo AI-powered wearable alerts caregivers to activity changes in seniors that are precursors to health declines, enabling early intervention and preventive care. Furthermore, our PinPoint digital contact tracing solution utilizes precise indoor location technology to stop the spread of infections in facilities and keep seniors safe without compromising their physical, social, and emotional well-being. www.carepredict.com

