The Transformation of SaleCycle -- Performance Marketing Solutions Expert -- Finally Revealed

PARIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From navigation to conversions, SaleCycle's end-to-end approach draws on more than 10 years of expertise and helps over 500 active clients around the world across three main business sectors — retail, fashion and travel.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9268551-the-transformation-of-salecycle-finally-revealed/

SaleCycle reveals their brand new offer Reach - Retain - Re-engage for unlimited conversions

Its objective? Turning visitors into buyers and generating up to 10% additional revenue. Over the past year, SaleCycle has helped its clients recover nearly 1.7 billion euros in turnover.

They have many clients including IKEA, ZaraHome, H&M, Nike, Versace, Best Western, Vodafone, TAP Portugal and much more.

SaleCycle is entering a new era, what is changing specifically?

SaleCycle was historically a known solution for basket abandonment emails, with a business model based on performance. Since its creation, this business model has never been questioned, until today.

In a constantly evolving ecosystem, SaleCycle needed to take the necessary step back to rethink its business in order to be closer to the expectations of this demanding market.

In the words of Fabien Sanchez, CEO at SaleCycle:

"We have solutions that perform with results that speak for themselves, a team of Account Managers whose quality of service is no longer to be proven, and overall, satisfied renowned clients, some of whom have been with us since our inception. This shows their loyalty to us and especially the performance of our solutions. It's time for us to dare to put ourselves out there and step into the spotlight."

A new visual identity for a new era

Our logo embodies the essence of perpetual motion and continuity, symbolising the infinite cycle of commitment and interaction. It is the cornerstone of our brand identity and reflects our commitment to connecting and evolving in a fully transparent way.

Why this choice of colours?

"We wanted to breathe new life into SaleCycle and revive our brand. Our new colour palette reflects our personality and values. From the warmth, softness, and elegance of ivory, to the bolder and more contrasting purple, to orange, our primary colour that brings some spark and vitality. This rebranding adds a fresh and dynamic touch with this new sparkling and assertive visual identity." explains Stéphanie de Launay, Brand & Communication Manager

More than a new visual identity, a new approach

SaleCycle has embarked on a much deeper transformation today, beyond the aesthetic aspect and visual identity.

Its mission? To help businesses thrive in the digital age by offering cutting-edge solutions that drive meaningful engagement and sustainable growth.

In the words of Fabien Sanchez, CEO of SaleCycle:

"Through constant innovation and unwavering commitment, SaleCycle strives to be the catalyst for positive change in the digital landscape, fostering our clients' and partners' success."

Its vision? To revolutionise the way businesses connect with their clients, offering innovative solutions that transcend borders and inspire authentic, fruitful and lasting relationships. By exploring new paths and embracing technological evolution, we envision a future where every interaction brings meaning and opportunity.

A new approach for a new start

Over the years, SaleCycle has been able to adapt to new market standards, requirements and regulations, especially with the arrival of the GDPR.

"With the end of third-party cookies, brands are much more demanding and want to understand better. Since our technology is not based on cookies, there's no impact for us. SaleCycle is reinventing itself by proposing a new business model. The goal is simple; to be more transparent and give a better understanding of our offer and differentiating elements. With the performance model, we were held back in what we wanted to propose. Over the years, we have been able to observe and analyse major trends, as well as our clients' needs. We're therefore moving from a tailor-made approach to an end-to-end one, based on three modules: Reach - Retain - Re-engage. This new offer allows a more complete client interaction" explains Fabien Sanchez, CEO of SaleCycle.

What are these modules?

With its end-to-end approach, SaleCycle helps you implement a winning e-commerce strategy, learning to better understand the client journey of your site and optimise it in order to be present at all key moments to promote the completion of the purchase by the user and to make it remain in your purchase tunnel afterwards.

Are you also concerned by these retention and re-engagement issues? Our experts will be happy to answer your questions and assist you.

I want to talk to an expert now!

Contact:

SaleCycle

[email protected]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412178/SaleCycle_Rebranding_Reveal_EN.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409696/SaleCycle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401386/4698997/SaleCycle_logo.jpg

SOURCE SaleCycle