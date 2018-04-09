The Trendlines Group Ltd. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 11

DATE: Wednesday April 11, 2018

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Trendlines released its FY2017 Annual Report and accompanying financial statements on 20 March 2018 .

. Trendlines named its colostomy-device company, Stimatix GI Ltd., as the company referred to in its financial statements and other reports as its "Most Valuable Portfolio Company".

Trendlines signed an MOU with Nutreco Investments B.V. to collaborate on technology development and investment opportunities.

For additional company news, visit: http://investors.trendlines.com/

