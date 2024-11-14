THE TUNA LOVERS' ADVENT CALENDAR RETURNS … AND THIS TIME, IT SINGS!

The category leading tuna company has one-upped their 2023 advent calendar debut with a new version that tuna fans won't soon be able to forget (even if they try…sorry not sorry!) What glorious earworm will fill the house with joy this season? The newly re-recorded version of the celebrated 1970's Bumble Bee jingle, now sung by the talented trio better known to the millennial crowd as BBMAK, one of the original 2000s era boy bands (and stars of the Bumble Bee 'Snack Meal Baby' music video, which we kindly invite you to view by clicking here).

The Tuna Lovers' Singing Advent Calendar is now available for sale at WorldsBestSnackMeal.com – but don't twiddle your thumbs too long because the 2023 version sold out in less than 48 hours.

"Our advent calendar was very popular last year, so we knew we had to bring it back and make it even more fun with the new remake of the iconic Bumble Bee theme song," said Dana Kowal, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Bumble Bee. "What better way to remind everyone that tuna is great all year long? IYKYK!"

What's inside the Tuna Lovers' Singing Advent Calendar? Funny you should ask because we were just getting to that. You'll find:

10 Bumble Bee® Tuna Pouches (2.5 oz. each) including the brand-new Lemon & Garlic flavor wild-caught albacore tuna pouch, the very first flavored albacore pouch offering from the brand. In addition to the albacore pouch, tuna fans will receive an assortment of Bumble Bee wild-caught light tuna pouches in flavors like Applewood Smoke, Lemon & Pepper, Spicy Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Mediterranean Herbs & Spices, Sun Dried Tomato Basil and Jalapeno.

(2.5 oz. each) including the brand-new Lemon & Garlic flavor wild-caught albacore tuna pouch, the very offering from the brand. In addition to the albacore pouch, tuna fans will receive an assortment of Bumble Bee wild-caught light tuna pouches in flavors like Applewood Smoke, Lemon & Pepper, Spicy Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Mediterranean Herbs & Spices, Sun Dried Tomato Basil and Jalapeno. 2 Bumble Bee® "Snack on the Run!" Tuna Salad kits , including the classic version and the new Everything Bagel Seasoning version. Kits include a can of pre-mixed wild-caught tuna along with buttery crackers for a tasty snack or meal on the go, perfect for those last-minute holiday shopping errands.

, including the classic version and the new Everything Bagel Seasoning version. Kits include a can of pre-mixed wild-caught tuna along with buttery crackers for a tasty snack or meal on the go, perfect for those last-minute holiday shopping errands. 2 surprise ornaments to adorn your tree, mantle, front door or even your car for the ultimate tuna stan.

The 12-day calendar is available for $29.99 + shipping and for a limited time only because, well, Santa's elves will soon be turning their attention to other matters. A fish-shaped, jingle singing, tuna filled advent calendar…name a better gift for the office holiday party Secret Santa exchange or for your crazy Uncle Max…we'll wait. Get yours now at www.WorldsBestSnackMeal.com.

Want to win one? Visit Bumble Bee on Instagram or TikTok between November 27th and December 4th for your opportunity to enter a giveaway for a chance to win your very own Tuna Lovers' Singing Advent calendar! Click here for complete giveaway terms and conditions.

