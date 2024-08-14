The TurfMutt Foundation Hosts 6th Annual Mulligan's Mutt Madness & Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk at Equip Exposition

Events benefit Kentucky Humane Society (KHS)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation will host two signature events at the award-winning Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition hosted each October in Louisville. Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk sponsored by Active Dynamics will get Equip Expo off on the right foot on Wednesday, October 16, at 7 a.m. The 6th Annual Mulligan's Mutt Madness pet adoption event will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Both events benefit TurfMutt's long-standing partner, the Kentucky Humane Society, which recently awarded the Foundation with its Excellence in Philanthropy Humane Hero Award.

New this year, Mutt Madness will be held in Mulligan's Garden Park in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. "This big area will be constructed to look and feel like a park where the dogs can really be in their element with potential adopters," said Kris Kiser. Since it started six years ago, over 60 dogs have found their forever homes at Mutt Madness.

"Participants of the Fun Run and Walk get a bird's eye view of downtown Louisville as they trek over the Ohio River on the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "And it's always fun to see which Equip Expo participants will meet their new best friend at Mutt Madness, just like I did when I adopted Mulligan the TurfMutt at the 2019 event."

New this year, Mutt Madness will be held in Mulligan's Garden Park in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. "This big area will be constructed to look and feel like a park where the dogs can really be in their element with potential adopters," said Kiser.

Since it started six years ago, over 60 dogs have found their forever homes at Mutt Madness.

"We can't wait to match even more animals with their people this year," said Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS. "Mutt Madness is one of KHS' favorite adoption events each year. We are so grateful for the support of the TurfMutt Foundation, Equip Expo and Kris Kiser. Their generosity impacts the lives of so many shelter animals."

Winston the beagle mix is one of the pups that was adopted at Mulligan's Mutt Madness in 2023. "I definitely didn't go into Equip looking to adopt a puppy, but Mutt Madness has always been such a wonderful feature of the show that I look forward to," said adopter Jessica Johnson.

Jolene Carner is a two-time adopter who fell in love with Molly at Mutt Madness 2021 and adopted Spud in 2023. "They are doing amazing," said Jolene. "They love trips to the pet store and definitely love running around the back yard. We love them so much!"

Rough collie mixes Odin and Ivar were scooped up by a trio of siblings who have a heart for the breed. "Everyone who helps with the Mutt Madness event year in and year out are amazing," praised adopter Janna Temkin. "They all truly care that these dogs are getting good homes and will be good fits. They make it very easy and provide a ton of resources, [which is] especially great if this is your first experience adopting a dog."

Both events are available to Equip Exposition registrants. To register for Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk, click here.

To learn more about the TurfMutt Foundation, visit TurfMutt.com, where visitors can download the TurfMutt Foundation's International Backyarding Fact Book. For more, sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with backyarding tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here. Look for Mulligan the TurfMutt on the CBS Lucky Dog television show on Saturday mornings.

