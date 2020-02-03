The TV Industry in Europe, Forecast to 2030: AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Arrival of 5G, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future TV - Where does Europe stand in the Future Audiovisual Landscape?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study highlights the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that could impact the future sector.

Report Scope



It summarises Europe's current position in the global landscape and the threats it is facing. It examines the options that public authorities and the industry could pursue and their positive or negative impact on Europe .

Finally, it provides forecasts for how the European market will develop by 2030 based on whether the options chosen lead to a low-growth, intermediate or high-growth scenario.

The doubts surrounding the future of the audiovisual sector are changing in nature. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear tomorrow, but they will be consumed less as OTT is consumed more. In the same vein, IP will continue to play a growing role in content distribution, and the use of mobile devices will increase even more.

As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising - including on TV - will be increasingly used and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenues.

It's now just a matter of when all this will happen.

The only true unknown in the future audiovisual landscape is what Europe's influence will be, faced with the dominance of the United States and the ascendancy of China.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Europe, a market losing momentum

1.2. Three possible trajectories for the European market

1.3. Europe 2030 overview



2. Underlying trends

2.1. Consumption

2.2. The role of data

2.3. Artificial intelligence

2.4. Blockchain

2.5. AR/VR

2.6. The arrival of 5G

2.7. Trends in the subscription-TV market

2.8. Player strategies accelerating the pay-TV transition

2.9. Increased use of targeted TV advertising

2.10. The internet giants



3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios

3.1. Is the European market in danger?

3.2. What options exist for European public authorities?

3.3. Three possible trajectories for the European market



4. Market forecasts

4.1. Market forecasts - Scope

4.2. TV and video market forecasts worldwide in 2030

4.3. Europe 2030: intermediate scenario (Small Steps)

4.4. Europe 2030: return to growth scenario (New Deal)

4.5. Europe 2030: erosion scenario (The Great Depression)

4.6. Europe 2030 overview

List of Tables & Figures



1. Executive summary

Total TV revenues in the three leading world markets

Options for European public authorities and audiovisual players

Comparison between European TV and video market scenarios in 2030

2. Underlying trends

Time spent watching linear TV and online, worldwide, 2012-2019

Video consumption by the device over the last month

Worldwide Digital Advertising Spend vs. Worldwide Data Created

Internet users who report using voice-controlled features, any device

Percentage of data-driven TV advertising

Examples of Blockchain use cases for advertising

The different characteristics of virtual reality augmented reality and mixed reality

VR hardware, content and platforms

Breakdown of the AR/VR entertainment software market by segment

Growth of the AR/VR entertainment software market by country

5G video use cases

The transition from a linear value chain to an interconnected system

5G video revenue forecasts by segment by 2030

Correlation between pay-TV penetration rate and market growth

Pay-TV and SVOD revenue growth forecasts, the United States and Europe

and Advertising revenue growth for mainstream media, 2010-2019

Online programmatic advertising growth, 2014-2019

Addressable TV solution on HbbTV from ProSiebenSat.1

Members of the Project OAR consortium, which is developing an addressable advertising standard

New TV advertising revenue growth, 2018-2024

3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios

Total TV revenues in the three leading world markets

Audiovisual revenue growth of the world's top 20 players by geographic region

Market share for the three leading SVOD players in 2018 in selected countries

Investment growth in original productions and content acquisition for the major OTT platforms

BAT digital content and video services

4. Market forecasts

TV and video market forecasts worldwide, 2030

Breakdown of TV and video revenues worldwide, 2019 and 2030

European TV and video market forecasts, trend scenario, 2015-2030

Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, trend scenario, 2019 and 2030

European TV and video market forecasts, growth scenario, 2015-2030

Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, growth scenario, 2019 and 2030

European TV and video market forecasts, erosion scenario, 2015-2030

Breakdown of European TV and video revenues, erosion scenario, 2019 and 2030

Comparison between European TV and video market scenarios in 2030

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

AT&T

Baidu

BBC

Canal +

Comcast

DishTV

Disney

Facebook

Google

HBO

Hulu

ITV

Mediaset

NBC Universal

Netflix

Nordic Entertainment group

ProSiebenSat.1

RTL Group

Tencent

Vodafone

WarnerMedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cag9ep

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

