The TYR Wodapalooza Fitness Festival Expands To California

News provided by

Loud and Live, Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Second annual event lands on Huntington Beach in September 2024

MIAMI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TYR Wodapalooza ("WZA"), the world's largest and most renowned functional fitness festival, announced today it will expand its unique fitness celebration to Huntington Beach, CA, with a second annual event on September 20-22, 2024. This one-of-a-kind festival and competition will take place outside of South Florida for the first time since its inception in 2012.

Continue Reading
TYR Wodapalooza SoCal Logo
TYR Wodapalooza SoCal Logo

A Loud And Live event, the expansion signals a new chapter in the festival's history, bringing the electrifying atmosphere and unmissable spectacle of live fitness competitions to Southern California, home to one of the nation's most active fitness communities. Since its inaugural event, Wodapalooza has been synonymous with a unique fusion of competition, fitness lifestyle, and community celebration, providing an experience for fans, brands, and athletes unlike any other. The TYR WZA SoCal provides a second festival experience across the backdrop of California, and rounds out a coast-to-coast TYR WZA presence, providing a platform for the community to engage with annually.

"We're constantly looking for ways to evolve and expand, and a second yearly festival and competition on the West Coast is a natural step as we continue to cater to WZA's ever-growing global fanbase," said Marco Sagrera, Chief Strategy Officer of Loud And Live. "It's an exciting development for our at-large community, including fans, athletes, and our title partner TYR, who is expanding their commitment to include the TYR WZA SoCal."

"TYR was initially founded in Huntington Beach in 1985, and we couldn't be more excited to be bringing a premier fitness event to the community where our company first planted its roots nearly 40 years ago. As our partnership continues to grow with Loud And Live, we look forward to engaging with the athletes and spectators at both the Miami and SoCal Wodapalooza competitions," said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR.

The TYR Wodapalooza SoCal multi-day festival will have a similar format to the yearly TYR WZA Miami festival, with 1,000 competing athletes from around the world, brand activations and fitness lifestyle experiences, including educational seminars and workshops.

"We're proud to bring the same commitment to what has made Miami the destination festival for over a decade," said Dylan Malitsky, VP of Loud And Live Sports. "California has a rich history in our sport and with our community. Huntington Beach will provide the perfect sister festival experience. We look forward to celebrating with our community on the West Coast."

More information on TYR Wodapalooza SoCal will be available at www.wodapalooza.com and on Instagram: @wodapalooza.

About Loud And Live: Loud And Live is a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.

Also from this source

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANUNCIAN NUEVAS FECHAS PARA SU GIRA "RENAISSANCE"

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.