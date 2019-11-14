The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce announces the 19th Annual CEO Summit of The Americas Miami For Global Executives to Amplify International Networks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) announces the 19th Annual CEO Summit of The Americas Miami taking place December 16 through 17, 2019 at the Trump National Doral Hotel in Miami, Florida. This year's summit theme is focused around investment in the Future of next generation minority entrepreneurs. The 2019 CEO Summit of The Americas in Miami is an opportunity for impact-driven leadership and future-oriented social enterprises, to take actionable measures to unlock opportunities, design and create the necessary economic ecosystem to ignite the next generation of minority owned enterprises in the United States and its neighbors across the Western Hemisphere.

The 19th Annual CEO Summit of The Americas convenes U.S. Government officials, private industry leaders, expert moderators, funded start-up enterprise speakers and panelists in a two day summit to ignite the future, share knowledge and empower the next generation of minority businesses and social enterprises looking to make an immediate community development impact. In addition, a focus on leadership experience, the development of healthy, corporate cultures, impact-oriented global trade, international cooperation and peace through enterprise, public-private partnership development, innovation, environmental impact, to develop the future of emerging communities as the economic powers of tomorrow.

Doug Mayorga, a C-Suite leadership and international business coach and President and CEO of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce, also the CEO Summit of The Americas Miami Founder said: "There is great opportunity in the future that is here, for the leadership of underrepresented enterprises and the leadership of those leading these organizations, play a central role in developing sustainable economies, peace across nations for the United States to carry its mission of transnational cooperation as it seeks to improve goodwill with its international affairs. There has never been a better time to evolve commercial relationships, through communication, knowledge-sharing, uplifting potential and cultural acumen that develops vibrant engines of a sustainable economic resiliency for a cooperative economy among all neighboring nations of the Western Hemisphere."

The 19th Annual CEO Summit of The Americas Miami CEO will feature an awards ceremony on the evening of its last day, to recognize national and international icons working towards igniting opportunity, sustainable economies and next generation enterprise goals through their core businesses and public service. The U.S. Minority Chamber invites businesses interested in participating and sponsoring the next generation of minority enterprises innovating for a new, sustainable economy of innovation and opportunity. For more information visit our website: www.ceo-summit.com.

About the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce: Founded in September 2000, The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (U.S. MCC), has more than 25,000 members in U.S. and Latin America with headquarters in Washington DC and operation centers in Miami, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. The USMCC is a recognized national leader in educating and empowering communities through business, economic development, entrepreneurship education, public-private partnerships and international cooperation for lifelong success. We seek to ignite the globe with opportunities to reduce and alleviate poverty through influencers, leaders, inspiration, information, relevant knowledge and paths to development. The USMCC also has a foundation that serves rural and vulnerable communities with tools for peace and economic development in Honduras, Colombia, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2020, we celebrate 20 years of pioneering initiatives for prosperity, innovation, sustainable economies and opportunity in the Americas.

For more information on the 19th Annual CEO Summit of The Americas Miami CEO please contact:

MARIA LOAISIGA

Vice President of Public Affairs

The United States Minority Chamber of Commerce

Direct: (202) 250-0260 /Miami Office: (786) 406-2190

director@minoritychamber.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722000/1_LOGO_CHAMBER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.minoritychamber.net

