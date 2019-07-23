The UCSF Rosenman Institute Announces the 2019 Rosenman Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute is proud to announce the 2019 cohort of the Rosenman Innovators, a group of 10 early-stage companies chosen for their innovative technologies and patient impact.

2019 is the fourth year for the Rosenman Innovator competition, which invites applications from across California. Eligible companies must be developing technologies in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health spaces, and seeking funding from seed stage to Series A. More than 100 companies applied for the 2019 selection.

On June 21 the startup cohort pitched investors and industry in a private session before lightning public pitches at the Rosenman Symposium, San Francisco's largest medical device/health technology conference.

"We are thrilled to be able to help such a dynamic group of innovators," said Christine Winoto, director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute. "We have already seen several technologies from previous Rosenman Innovators get FDA approval, so patients are already benefiting."

Previous Rosenman Innovators include Arterys, Graftworx, Innovein, GT Medical Technologies, and Zenflow. Companies in the program have a combined valuation of $243 million to date.

The 2019 Rosenman Innovators:

Bloomlife is solving challenges in maternal health. They combine connected devices with data analytics to increase access to care, provide feedback to moms, and help doctors predict and manage pregnancy complications.

is solving challenges in maternal health. They combine connected devices with data analytics to increase access to care, provide feedback to moms, and help doctors predict and manage pregnancy complications. Motivated by personal experience, Concha Labs is creating a direct-to-consumer service that will bring hearing aids to tens of millions of Americans who suffer symptoms of hearing loss every day.

is creating a direct-to-consumer service that will bring hearing aids to tens of millions of Americans who suffer symptoms of hearing loss every day. Deep Blue Medical Advances is developing a novel mesh to address hernia occurrence and recurrence. Their surgeon-invented design eliminates the key point of failure for conventional mesh fixation and provides 275% superior anchor strength.

is developing a novel mesh to address hernia occurrence and recurrence. Their surgeon-invented design eliminates the key point of failure for conventional mesh fixation and provides 275% superior anchor strength. Entera Therapeutics is developing a novel, non-invasive drug-delivery device that empowers chronic rhinosinusitis patients to manage their disease without significant side effects or invasive procedures.

is developing a novel, non-invasive drug-delivery device that empowers chronic rhinosinusitis patients to manage their disease without significant side effects or invasive procedures. iDentical is working to end toothlessness worldwide. They use 3D technology to make a personalized, drill-free dental implant. Within a week of extraction, a dentist can insert the implant without chance of misplacement.

is working to end toothlessness worldwide. They use 3D technology to make a personalized, drill-free dental implant. Within a week of extraction, a dentist can insert the implant without chance of misplacement. Intact Therapeutics is developing smart gels for local drug delivery to the gut. Their first target is ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions worldwide.

is developing smart gels for local drug delivery to the gut. Their first target is ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions worldwide. Moving Analytics makes Movn—a digital cardiac rehab program offered to patients after a heart attack or heart surgery. Their mission is to conquer cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death.

makes Movn—a digital cardiac rehab program offered to patients after a heart attack or heart surgery. Their mission is to conquer cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death. NeuraLace 's mission is to disrupt the chronic pain epidemic. Their treatment is the first non-invasive, non-opioid, robotically-assisted, clinically-demonstrated application of magnetic therapy for refractory patients.

's mission is to disrupt the chronic pain epidemic. Their treatment is the first non-invasive, non-opioid, robotically-assisted, clinically-demonstrated application of magnetic therapy for refractory patients. Project Moray is digitizing the user interface of cardiac catheter systems to enable precise delivery of therapies within the beating hearts of millions of patients.

is digitizing the user interface of cardiac catheter systems to enable precise delivery of therapies within the beating hearts of millions of patients. The SAFE Group is a vertically-integrated virtual healthcare company initially focused on sexual health. We create technology and techniques that empower proactive healthcare, improve outcomes, and reduce cost of care at scale.

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute, which serves the medtech/health tech ecosystem throughout California. Visit http://rosenmaninstitute.org/

Contact:

Kaspar Mossman

Director of Communications and Marketing

UCSF Rosenman Institute

kaspar.mossman@ucsf.edu

SOURCE UCSF Rosenman Institute

Related Links

https://rosenmaninstitute.org/

