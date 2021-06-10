The UCSF Rosenman Institute Announces the 2021 Rosenman Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute is proud to announce the 2021 cohort of the Rosenman Innovators, a group of early-stage health technology companies chosen for their innovative technologies and patient impact.

2021 is the sixth year for the Rosenman Innovator selection cycle, which has the goal of identifying promising companies seeking funding from seed stage to Series A. The number of companies applying was a 20% increase over the numbers for 2020, itself a record year.

"I am excited to welcome these ten incredible companies to our program," said Christine Winoto, founder and executive director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute. "We chose them because their technologies solve important patient needs and have great market potential, and we think their teams can get the job done. Moreover, the Rosenman Innovator company founders form an increasingly vital group at the core of our ecosystem, sharing their knowledge and connections with other founders."

Prior years' Rosenman Innovators include Koya Medical, which recently received FDA clearance for the Dayspring™ active compression therapy system to treat lymphedema; GT Medical, which recently enrolled its first patient in a clinical trial evaluating GammaTile® Therapy in patients with metastatic brain tumors; and EMME, maker of the EMME Smart Case for birth control pills, named by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative wellness companies of 2021.

The 2021 Rosenman Innovator cohort:

Auricle, Inc. is a medical device venture focused on commercializing the first validated and effective therapy that treats tinnitus at its source.

is a medical device venture focused on commercializing the first validated and effective therapy that treats tinnitus at its source. Avenda Health has built a male 'lumpectomy' for prostate cancer to preserve quality of life. Their AI-enabled laser ablation can be performed in a doctor's office under local anesthesia.

has built a male 'lumpectomy' for prostate cancer to preserve quality of life. Their AI-enabled laser ablation can be performed in a doctor's office under local anesthesia. Evren Technologies is advancing the treatment of PTSD through user-friendly and products, including an earbud that treats PTSD through neurostimulation, a symptom tracking app, remote clinician monitoring, and a PTSD patient database.

is advancing the treatment of PTSD through user-friendly and products, including an earbud that treats PTSD through neurostimulation, a symptom tracking app, remote clinician monitoring, and a PTSD patient database. Fibralign Corporation produces therapeutic devices using its patented Nanoweave technology that creates bio-scaffolding which precisely mimics human tissue. Fibralign's first product addresses lymphedema, a global chronic disease that has no cure.

produces therapeutic devices using its patented Nanoweave technology that creates bio-scaffolding which precisely mimics human tissue. Fibralign's first product addresses lymphedema, a global chronic disease that has no cure. imvaria is a healthtech company developing and commercializing digital biomarkers, machine-learning driven tools to drive diagnosis and risk stratification in serious and rare diseases.

is a healthtech company developing and commercializing digital biomarkers, machine-learning driven tools to drive diagnosis and risk stratification in serious and rare diseases. Invenio Imaging is developing the NIO Laser Imaging System, designed to streamline intraoperative histology, reducing downtime in the OR and allowing for examination of specimens from multiple sites in the surgical cavity.

is developing the NIO Laser Imaging System, designed to streamline intraoperative histology, reducing downtime in the OR and allowing for examination of specimens from multiple sites in the surgical cavity. Noleus Technologies, Inc. is developing a low-risk therapeutic device to reduce post-operative ileus. This is a $5.8B TAM, and Noleus is a seed-stage company with issued IP with a 510K FDA pathway.

is developing a low-risk therapeutic device to reduce post-operative ileus. This is a TAM, and Noleus is a seed-stage company with issued IP with a FDA pathway. Novela Neurotechnologies, Inc. is commercializing nEureka ® , a patient-first data platform that enables personalized remote care for epilepsy. nEureka ® leverages smart wearables to empower users to manage all aspects of their epilepsy, 24/7.

is commercializing nEureka , a patient-first data platform that enables personalized remote care for epilepsy. nEureka leverages smart wearables to empower users to manage all aspects of their epilepsy, 24/7. OOTify, Inc. is an online mental health hub serving the entire mental health spectrum, from psycho-education for all, to digital phenotype matching to the best clinical/subclinical resources for them, to teletherapy.

is an online mental health hub serving the entire mental health spectrum, from psycho-education for all, to digital phenotype matching to the best clinical/subclinical resources for them, to teletherapy. SpineX Inc. is developing TESCoN, a noninvasive spinal cord neuromodulator to activate and retrain the spinal neural circuits responsible for control of function.

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a QB3 health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute. Visit https://rosenmaninstitute.org/.

