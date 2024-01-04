THE ULTIMATE DUET: ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TAKE THE STAGE IN NEW PARTNERSHIP

News provided by

Royal Caribbean International

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Family Holiday Provider Signs on as the Official Cruise Line Partner of the World-Renowned Music Competition for 2024 and 2025

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitting the high notes as well as the high seas, Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the world's largest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest. As an Official Partner for 2024 and 2025, Royal Caribbean will bring to life a wide range of moments and experiences, including brand exposure throughout the event, host-city promotion and more.

The new collaboration will debut ahead of the upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest that will be held in the vibrant city of Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, and broadcast in the 37 participating countries with millions more watching online. This will also mark the start of Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated European season with six award-winning ships sailing from eight cities across the continent and visiting a line-up of landmark destinations.

Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International comments, "As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over. With more than 60 historic years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we're proud to partner with an iconic brand that has a global audience, which only continues to grow with the popularity of an event that has become a cultural moment for so many around the world."

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest said: "We're thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with Royal Caribbean International. The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can't wait to set sail together on this new adventure!"

For those who love live entertainment, exploring the world and creating lifelong memories, Royal Caribbean's 2024 summer season is a line-up of holidays that bring all three together. Holidaymakers will be blown away with full-scale shows across four signature "stages" – air, ice, water and theatre – alongside live music and comedy. With more than 50 years of experience delivering holidays with experiences for every type of family and traveller, Royal Caribbean sets the stage for everyone to make memories their way every day on holiday.

Details on how fans can get tickets to the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be revealed in the coming months.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveller. The cruise line continues to revolutionise holidays with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, travellers can call their travel advisor or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

About Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world's largest live music event. It is organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's foremost alliance of public service media (PSM).

The competition, in which participating Members of the EBU send a new original song to represent their nation, has taken place every year since 1956 except in 2020.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest reached over 170 million viewers around the world on TV and online. 37 broadcasters will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden hosted by SVT. 27 broadcasters have won the competition at least once.  The EBU represents 112 media organisations in 56 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and has an additional 30 Associates around the world. The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311094/ESC_Hero_1080X1080.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405217/Royal_Caribbean_Intl_Logo.jpg

