The Ultimate Pilot's Chronograph, Reimagined For Air, Land, And Sea Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44

This exceptional chronograph has been created in two versions, one with a Blackeye blue dial and the other with a Blackeye gray dial. The hands and the distinctive hour markers are coated with Super-LumiNova®, making them easy to read in all lighting conditions.

Both versions boast contrasting small second, 30- minute, and 12-hour chronograph subdials, an indication of the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 movement inside. The dial, which has a date window ideally positioned between 4 and 5 o'clock, is clearly legible through a convex sapphire crystal with anti- reflective coating on both sides.

With its dual-acting ball-bearing rotor, the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 has a power reserve in excess of 70 hours. You could take this watch off on Thursday night for a long weekend (not that you would want to) and it would still be ready for action and keeping perfect time when the new week begins.

The Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 is water- resistant to 50 bar (500 meters). As with all Breitling wristwatches, it is a COSC-certified chronometer.

Continuing a Proud Tradition

While the Chronomat has long been established as the watch of choice for aviators, it has found a passionate following among people whose adventures take place not only in the air, but also on land and at sea – above and below the surface. You will understand why the moment you see this stunning timepiece on your wrist.

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH: CHRONOMAT B01 CHRONOGRAPH 44

Reference: AB0115101C1A1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 Diameter: 30 millimeters Depth: 7.2 millimeters Winder: automatic with dual-acting ball-bearing rotor Power reserve: at least 70 hours Number of components: 346 Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz Chronograph: ratchet wheel control, vertical coupling, 30-minute and 12-hour counters Display: hour, minute, second, date Certification: COSC-certified CASE

Material: stainless steel Diameter: 44 millimeters Height: 16.95 millimeters Water resistance: up to 50 bar (500 meters) Glass: sapphire, convex, double anti-reflective Caseback: screwed steel Crown: screw-locked Bezel: unidirectional, ratcheted DIAL/HANDS

Blackeye blue Super-LumiNova® luminescent hour markers and hands STRAP

Pilot stainless-steel bracelet with folding clasp

FACTS ABOUT THE WATCH: CHRONOMAT B01 CHRONOGRAPH 44

Reference: AB0115101F1A1

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 Diameter: 30 millimeters Depth: 7.2 millimeters Winder: automatic with dual-acting ball-bearing rotor Power reserve: at least 70 hours Number of components: 346 Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz Chronograph: ratchet wheel control, vertical coupling, 30-minute and 12-hour counters Display: hour, minute, second, date Certification: COSC-certified CASE

Material: stainless steel Diameter: 44 millimeters Height: 16.95 millimeters Water resistance: up to 50 bar (500 meters) Glass: sapphire, convex, double anti-reflective Caseback: screwed steel Crown: screw-locked Bezel: unidirectional, ratcheted DIAL/HANDS

Blackeye gray Super-LumiNova® luminescent hour-markers and hands STRAP

Pilot stainless-steel bracelet with folding clasp

ROMY HEBDEN Head of Public Relations

BREITLING SA Schlachthausstrasse 2 2540 Grenchen Switzerland

Telephone: +41 32 654 54 54 Mobile: +41 79 731 90 28 E-mail: romy.hebden@breitling.com

Heidi Dettinger

Director of Marketing & Communications

Breitling Caribbean & LATAM

Heidi.dettinger@breitling.bs

786 518 2063

