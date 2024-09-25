The Ultrasound Event 2025: Pioneering the Future of Medical Ultrasound

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is excited to announce the 2025 AIUM Annual Convention: The Ultrasound Event . Formerly UltraCon, this year's event will take place from March 29 through April 1 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida. This event will unite the foremost experts in ultrasound technology and become the hub for an expansive exploration of the innovations driving the future of the field.

"We are absolutely thrilled about The Ultrasound Event, which promises to be our most dynamic and forward-thinking convention yet," said Dr. Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP, FAIUM, AIUM President. "With a lineup of impressive keynote speakers, engaging pre-convention courses, and immersive hands-on learning labs, this year's convention is set to be a pivotal moment for the ultrasound community. This event intends to create meaningful opportunities for collaboration and foster the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of patient care."

The Ultrasound Event 2025 is more than a conference, it serves as the premier forum for debate, discovery, and dialogue between seasoned practitioners, trailblazers at the forefront of industry innovation, and newcomers to medical ultrasound and its essential role in advancing patient outcomes.

This year's agenda is crafted to showcase the latest technological breakthroughs, clinical applications, and the influence of artificial intelligence in diagnostic practices with a lineup of compelling keynote speakers, exciting pre-convention courses , and hands-on learning labs that will allow attendees to collaborate and share ideas that will redefine the future of medical ultrasound.

The Ultrasound Event 2025 will feature keynote speakers who will not only share their knowledge and experiences, but their insights promise to enhance the understanding of medical science and provoke a dialogue about the future of medicine:

Dr. Leroy Chiao , PhD – "Is It SADS, or Am I in Space? Medical Considerations for Spaceflight" Dr. Leroy Chiao , a former commander of the International Space Station and one of the first astronauts to use and study ultrasound in space, will explore the dual advancements in operational countermeasures and diagnostic ultrasound for spaceflight and how these innovations translate into healthcare solutions on Earth.





Dr. Scott Dulchavsky , MD, PhD – "Extraterrestrial Medical Care" Dr. Scott Dulchavsky , a leader in the field of surgery and aerospace medicine, will illuminate how ultrasound technology serves as a critical diagnostic tool in space. His talk will detail the application of point-of-care ultrasound to manage clinical conditions that could arise during space missions.





– Dr. , a leader in the field of surgery and aerospace medicine, will illuminate how ultrasound technology serves as a critical diagnostic tool in space. His talk will detail the application of point-of-care ultrasound to manage clinical conditions that could arise during space missions. Dr. Ali Rezai – Therapeutic Ultrasound: Alzheimer's & Addiction In this enlightening lecture, Dr. Ali Rezai , a trailblazer in the neuroscience field, will discuss how therapeutic ultrasound is being used to delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease and manage its debilitating symptoms. His innovative approaches also extend to treating addictions, further underscoring the versatility of ultrasound technology in treating complex brain disorders.

Beyond the keynote presentations, networking opportunities abound, providing a unique venue for professionals to engage with peers and thought leaders. These interactions are vital for the exchange of ideas and the advancement of novel technologies and methodologies in ultrasound. Attendees will also learn more about the AIUM's work on setting clinical and technical standards for the profession and hear from the experts who are producing them. The event will also feature an Ultrasound Unwind party, and the week will conclude with an awards dinner and celebration.

The event will also feature an exhibition space where prominent companies will display their latest ultrasound technologies and solutions. This aspect of the conference provides attendees with a firsthand look at the manufacturers, suppliers, technologies, and innovations transforming medical ultrasound and patient care. The full list of sponsors and exhibitors as well as opportunities for organizations to get involved can be found on the The Ultrasound Event website.

The Ultrasound Event 2025 marks a significant milestone in the ongoing conversation about the future of ultrasound technology, offering an exceptional opportunity for participants to directly engage with the ideas and individuals leading the field's evolution.

For registration and more information about The Ultrasound Event 2025, please visit the event's website .

About the AIUM

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine is a multidisciplinary medical association of thousands of physicians, sonographers, radiologists, scientists, students, and other healthcare professionals. Established in the early 1950s, the AIUM is dedicated to empowering and cultivating a global multidisciplinary community engaged in the use of medical ultrasound through raising awareness, education, sharing information, and research. Learn more about the AIUM's Medical Journal , AIUM Accreditation , and educational offerings .

