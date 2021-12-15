The Unicorn Hunters Show Announces Final Episode of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the most iconic business series of recent times," according to Forbes magazine, announced its final episode of 2021 featuring Grocery Shopii is now streaming on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . Millions of viewers around the world will have the opportunity to watch the episode, learn about the company, and invest in it.

Founded in Charlotte, N.C., by a former Fortune 200 marketing executive, Grocery Shopii provides a free, practical solution for busy families seeking to integrate meal planning into the online grocery shopping experience. But what makes Grocery Shopii a true potential "unicorn" is how it allows small and mid-size grocery stores to compete with jumbo retailers by offering seamless, white-label integration into their existing eCommerce platforms. A cutting-edge combination of machine learning and thoughtful automation means consumers can breeze through meal planning and grocery shopping — with personalized recipe recommendations from top bloggers and culinary authorities — in under five minutes.

"The idea behind Grocery Shopii is to meet consumers where they are — which is searching online for recipes before grocery shopping — while helping independent grocers combat cart abandonment and other pitfalls of the online shopping experience," said Katie Hotze, Founder and CEO of Grocery Shopii. "We've harnessed machine learning and thoughtful automation to help deliver personalized recipes and ingredient suggestions, making shopping for groceries online more convenient and faster than ever."

Grocery Shopii was nominated for Unicorn Hunters by Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. Microsoft for Startups selected Grocery Shopii for its program in April 2021, giving the company exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship, and sales support.

"Unicorn Hunters is about discovering and spotlighting the next billion-dollar ideas that are disrupting industries with innovative solutions. Grocery Shopii is a company that I believe in because it's changing the way grocery shopping is done, leveraging data and machine learning to provide value to grocers and convenience to people who love to cook- like me," said Lance Bass, artist, entrepreneur, and Circle of Money panelist. "I am thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking series that is transforming the way founders get funding and people invest. It's so gratifying to see founders pitch their companies to millions of potential investors around the world who now have the opportunity to learn, invest, and potentially build wealth."

"Microsoft for Startups is committed to partnering with the most innovative startups to help build their business by providing technical support, a pathway to customers and access to funding, all critical to building and launching a company," said Lahini Arunachalam, director, Microsoft for Startups. "By nominating Grocery Shopii for Unicorn Hunters, millions of potential investors will have the opportunity to invest in the startup and help fast track funding to support their innovative solution which streamlines the meal-planning and grocery shopping process."

Unicorn Hunters is a global platform with an audience of more than 14.5 million viewers around the world, whose mission is to democratize access to wealth-building opportunities for founders and investors. The series was created by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer). On the show, founders looking to hit the coveted $1 billion valuation pitch the world and the Circle of Money made up of Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Rosie Rios (former Treasurer of the United States), Lance Bass (artist and investor), Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Chris Diamantopoulos (social entrepreneur and actor in Silicon Valley , HBO series), and John Bercow (former Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom). This episode features a guest appearance by Christie Brinkley.

