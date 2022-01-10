The Unicorn Hunters Show Announces First Episode of 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , "the most iconic business series of recent times," according to Forbes magazine, announced a brand new episode featuring Vastmindz is now streaming on UnicornHunters.com , Binge Networks , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . Millions of viewers around the world will have the opportunity to watch the episode, learn about the company, and invest in it.

Founder of Vastmindz pitches Unicorn Hunters. The Unicorn Hunters

Vastmindz aims to transform regular consumer technology devices into comprehensive health screening tools using artificial intelligence. With its technology, the company has the opportunity to positively impact lives, by empowering them to better understand their health state. To date, Vastmindz has raised $2 million and is seeking $10 million in capital to scale its engineering team, onboard new customers aggressively, as well as accelerate the development of new product lines to support different industries, including the pet-healthcare industry.

"Our mission is to empower anyone with the ability to understand their physiology in a highly accessible & affordable way. We've leveraged decades of scientific expertise to deliver a unique software solution that is compatible with multiple hardware devices and has the ability to extract important information about an individual's health & wellness status in seconds," said Nikhil Sehgal, CEO of Vastmindz. "By working closely with our partners at Microsoft, we have been able to deliver an infinitely scalable software solution on Microsoft Azure that can be leveraged by institutions globally."

Unicorn Hunters is a global platform with an audience of more than 14.5 million viewers around the world, whose mission is to democratize access to wealth-building opportunities for founders and investors. Featured companies are vetted and selected by business and policy experts. Vastmindz was nominated to appear on the show by Microsoft for Startups. Based in the United Kingdom, it is the first international company to be featured.

"In today's market, unicorns appear at a much higher pace and expand rapidly. Our goal is to give people access to investing in the next billion-dollar companies before they go public," said Alex Konanykhin, Executive Producer of Unicorn Hunters. "We select the best companies, analyze them, and give them a global platform to raise expansion capital from millions of investors. Vastmindz is a unique opportunity because it is in an early-stage and has the potential to expand given its vision, leadership and scalability."

"Microsoft for Startups is committed to partnering with the most innovative startups to build their business by providing technical support, a pathway to customers and access to funding, all critical to building and launching a company," said Lahini Arunachalam, director, Microsoft for Startups. "With their AI-powered technology and innovative use of computer vision, Vastmindz aims to transform our everyday consumer devices into health screening tools to improve awareness of health and wellness, making healthcare more accessible around the globe. We are thrilled to be part of Vastmindz journey to scale their technology and help them reach millions of potential investors through their appearance on Unicorn Hunters."

Unicorn Hunters was created by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer). On the show, founders looking to hit the coveted $1 billion valuation, pitch the world and the Circle of Money made up of Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Rosie Rios (former Treasurer of the United States), Lance Bass (artist and investor), Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Chris Diamantopoulos (social entrepreneur and actor in Silicon Valley , HBO series), and John Bercow (former Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom). This episode features a guest appearance by pro-athlete and all-star NBA player Dwight Howard.

Episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com with parallel distribution on Binge Networks , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo .

About Unicorn Hunters :

Unicorn Hunters aims to become the most-watched and the most impactful business show in the world and the world's first unicorn-minting factory. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ+. Visit unicornhunters.com/press for more information.

About Vastmindz

Vastmindz is democratizing access to healthcare by making it more accessible and affordable to everyone around the world, through its AI-driven technology. By providing a highly accessible solution that can regularly collect physiological data about an individual, Vastmindz can improve health and wellness globally and potentially help in preventing chronic disease development which accounts for 70% of worldwide deaths.

Media contact:

Pilar Planells

[email protected]

305-972-6471

SOURCE Unicorn Hunters