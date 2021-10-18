The Unicorn Hunters Show Is Back: New Episodes Will Give Millions of Viewers the Opportunity to Invest in the Next Unicorns

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking business series created by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer), announced the premiere of new episodes that will spotlight global scaleups looking to hit the coveted one billion dollars "unicorn" valuation mark. With an audience of more than 14.5 million viewers around the world, the series returns to give people transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities and help founders raise expansion capital.

"Millions of people around the world have watched Unicorn Hunters since its premiere not for mere entertainment but to identify the best pre-IPO investment opportunities, in which the return of investment may be in the thousands of percent," said Alex Konanykhin, Executive Producer of the show. "Now our goal is to achieve an audience of 25 million per episode becoming the most-watched and most impactful business show in the world."

The first episode of the second batch, streaming live and on-demand as of October 18 at 10:00 am ET at UnicornHunters.com and other online channels, presents Unicorn Hunters as an investment opportunity. Viewers will have a unique opportunity to invest into "a unicorn-minting factory" that pioneered the enrichtainment genre.

The remaining five episodes of the second batch will feature innovative companies with billion-dollar ideas from the United States, the United Kingdom and Chile, including companies nominated to appear on the show by Microsoft and Corfo , the innovation agency of the Government of Chile.

"Unicorn Hunters feature diverse founders and guests with different viewpoints. All participating companies have the mission to improve the world through technology and what it takes to become the next unicorns," said Silvina Moschini , CEO and founder of SheWorks! and one of the show panelists.

The Circle of Money panel also includes Steve Wozniak (Co-founder of Apple), Rosie Rios (Former Treasurer of the United States), Lance Bass (artist and investor), Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden), Chris Diamantopoulos (social entrepreneur and actor in Silicon Valley, HBO's series), and John Bercow (former Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom). New episodes will have special appearances by Bethenny Frankel (entrepreneur and reality TV star) and Dwight Howard (NBA champion and all-star).

The first six episodes of Unicorn Hunters exceeded 14.5 million views in only three months and over $50 million in equity requests for featured companies to date. They are streaming on-demand now on UnicornHunters.com , YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Vimeo .

About Unicorn Hunters :

Unicorn Hunters aims to become the most-watched and the most impactful business show in the world and the world's first unicorn-minting factory. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ+. Visit unicornhunters.com/press for more information.

