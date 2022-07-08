The Unicorn Hunters Show Welcomes Mitch Richmond, NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer, to its Global Brand Ambassador Team

Richmond is the first NBA Ambassador to join Unicorn Hunters in leveling the playing field of investment and wealth-building opportunities.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors around the world, announced today that it has partnered with NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond. As the first NBA Ambassador, he will be instrumental in giving basketball fans access to investment opportunities to build wealth. Richmond joins other professional athletes, including NFL Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Rod Woodson, NFL greats Ja'Marr Chase and Ezekiel Elliott, and Triple Crown racing Champion Juan Pablo Montoya.

Mitch Richmond on the set of the Unicorn Hunters Show

"Our partnership with Mitch Richmond will undoubtedly help us level the investment playing field as we continue giving people on the sidelines access to game-changing investment opportunities," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "Our ambassadors are key to our mission of expanding our audience and giving people access to wealth creation and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors. The cast, known as the "Circle of Money," includes NFL legend Cris Carter, celebrity entrepreneurs Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, policymakers Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, and Moe Vela, former White House Advisor, & special guests Cris Carter, NFL Legend and Hall of Famer, and Jason Scott, Google's Head of Startup Development Ecosystem, among others.

"It is an honor to join the Unicorn Hunters ambassador team and to help basketball fans access investment opportunities that can help them create wealth while funding great ideas," said Mitch Richmond. "Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin are opening the game to investments worldwide through the show and the securitized token, and I'm excited to be a part of it. Let the hunt begin!"

Most recently, the creators of Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin , a next-generation coin that solves for high volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and offers its holders protection from inflation. It is a next-generation coin that will provide holders with a diversified portfolio of equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform. This differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn.

Unicorn Hunters was described by Forbes magazine as "the most iconic business series of recent times," and it has received significant recognition from several renowned personalities, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, who joined Unicoin's Board of Directors early this year. The first 12 episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . The final episodes of season one were filmed at CBS Television City in Hollywood, California in early June and will premiere this summer.

Unicoins are now available for purchase at Unicoin.com at 10 cents per coin, its lowest public pricing. U.S. and Canadian residents must be "accredited investors," in order to purchase Unicoins. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

About Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin

Unicorn Hunters (a DBA name of TransparentBusiness, Inc.) is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries, like Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Unicoin is a next-generation coin from the producers of Unicorn Hunters that solves for volatility, the greatest challenge of traditional crypto, by offering inherent value instead of perceived value through equity positions in the high-growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform.

